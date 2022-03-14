Impact Therapeutics Announces Completion of Series D1 Financing

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPACT Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics based on synthetic lethality, announced the successful completion of its Series D1 financing. Institutional investors that participated in this round include new investors Dingxin Capital, CCBT, C&D EMERGING CAPITAL, Bestride, Exome Asset Management led by Sam Isaly, along with existing shareholders LAV (Lilly Asia Ventures), China Summit, and Yuexiu. Proceeds will be used to accelerate the development of its synthetic lethality programs, many of which are showing best-in-class potential.

Dr. Jun Bao, President and CEO of IMPACT Therapeutics said: "We thank these excellent investment institutions for their support and trust in IMPACT. The successful closing gave us more confidence to implement our global development strategy and advance various clinical trials at full speed. We look forward to working with clinical investigators and other partners to bring more efficacious therapies to patients around the world."

About IMPACT Therapeutics

IMPACT Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics based on synthetic lethality. IMPACT Therapeutics has assembled one of the most comprehensive DNA damage response (DDR) global pipelines of novel drug candidates generated by in-house discovery efforts and is expanding to other novel synthetic lethality targets to broaden its pipeline. IMPACT pipeline products include PARP inhibitor (Senaparib/ IMP4297), Wee1 inhibitor (IMP7068), ATR inhibitor (IMP9064) and other novel DDR pathway inhibitors. The lead clinical program, PARP inhibitor (Senaparib/ IMP4297), is in Phase II/III studies for ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, small cell lung cancer and other indications worldwide, including China. Senaparib's preliminary clinical data demonstrated superior tolerability and wider therapeutic windows compared with other PARPi. Phase I study of Wee1 inhibitor (IMP7068) is conducted globally. ATR Inhibitor IMP9064 has received IND Clearance by the FDA to start clinical studies in the U.S. and submitted clinical application in China. Hedgehog pathway inhibitor (IMP5471) has received IND approval from NMPA to initiate clinical studies in China. For more information, please visit www.impacttherapeutics.com/en/.

