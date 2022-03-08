Wendy's Introduces Starting Lineup of Slam-Dunk Deals for NCAA March Madness with Assist from Wendy's Superfan, Reggie Miller Delivery deals and mobile ordering app steals bring breakfast, burgers, and basketball together for fans as only Wendy's can

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

With buzzer-beating deals all tournament long, Wendy’s is a sure bet this NCAA® March Madness (PRNewswire)

WHAT:

Wendy's® is back, baby. As the Official Breakfast of March Madness® and Official Hamburger of March Madness, Wendy's is stepping up deals to fuel fans nationwide all month long.

Introducing your Wendy's starting lineup for the 2022 NCAA® March Madness Tournament:

At Shooting Guard: Five-Time All-Star NBA Player, and Wendy's Superfan, Reggie Miller

At Center: $1 Dave's Single®* Via Wendy's App with Mobile Order

At Point Guard: Half off Breakfast* Via Wendy's App with Mobile Order

At Power Forward: $0 Delivery Fee** with Wendy's Delivery

At Small Forward: $3 Off Orders of $15+ Via Wendy's App*

WHERE:

These slam-dunk deals are available exclusively through the Wendy's app, with the $1 Dave's Single* and 50% of Breakfast offers only available via mobile order. And don't forget, when you order through the Wendy's app, you'll earn points towards free food with Wendy's Rewards™.*** A win, win.

WHY:

"Wendy's is going mad for March Madness this year. How else could you explain these insane deals all tournament long?" said Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo. "We know a little something about coming out on top, and love celebrating the best of the best in college basketball with the best breakfast and best hamburgers in the game. Although the tournament is poised for upsets, you'll always take home the "W" with Wendy's."

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

ABOUT THE NCAA:

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100-member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. NCAA, March Madness and The Big Dance are registered trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

*With offer in Wendy's App. Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Mobile purchase required in the Wendy's App, account registration required. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. See offer in the Wendy's App for further details. Additional Dave's Single Offer details: Offer limited to one (1) Dave's Single per offer redemption. Not valid within combo. Additional Half Off Breakfast Offer details: Offer only applies to qualifying food and beverage products purchased in the Wendy's App. No discount applies to taxes, fees or other items. Additional $3 Off Orders of $15+ Offer details: Minimum pre-tax purchase of $15 of qualifying food and beverages required. No discount applies to taxes, fees or other items.

**Offer only valid March 11 – April 4 at participating U.S. Wendy's on delivery orders placed in the Wendy's App, account registration required. Service fee and taxes apply. Not valid for delivery orders placed outside of the Wendy's app. Subject to cancellation at any time. See offer in the Wendy's App for further details.

*** Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company