TaxConnex™ Annual Customer Survey Reveals World Class NPS Score for Second Year

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxConnex™, a technology-enabled sales tax outsourcing service provider, announced today the results of their second annual customer relationship survey, showcasing a Net Promoter Score (NPS) score of 81.

As defined by Qualtrics, Net Promoter Scores are based on one survey question – "How likely is it that you would recommend this company to a friend or colleague." Respondents give a rating between 0 (not at all likely) and 10 (extremely likely) and, depending on their response an NPS score is calculated from -100 to 100. Anything above a 0 is seen as good, above 20 is favorable, above 50 is excellent and above 80 is world class.

"Our net promoter score is something we are really proud of," explained Robert Dumas, TaxConnex Founder and CEO. "With the industry standard being lower than 50 and our competitors ranking even lower than that, it just proves our focus on service really makes a difference. The fact that our clients can feel the importance we put on quality and value of service means so much to us and makes us strive to continue to provide that top tier support they need."

Another question within the survey asked clients to rank TaxConnex's most important qualities with quality of service and responsiveness of practitioner being the two most important things to them. Clients expanded on this by sharing feedback stating – "The support we get from TaxConnex representatives is outstanding," "Very professional, goes above the need at times, and breaks [sales] tax down to where I can understand," and "As my business grows, [TaxConnex] takes something off my plate that allows me to continue to be focused on what I should be, my business."

TaxConnex™ is a technology enabled sale tax service provider focused on delivering an outsourced sales tax department to businesses and corporations that have a multi-state sales tax responsibility and lack the sales tax knowledge and capability to manage on their own. TaxConnex provides white-glove consulting and compliance services including nexus evaluation, taxability determination, audit assistance, exemption certificate management, registrations, return preparation, filing and more. Services are delivered by a dedicated, highly skilled practitioner that is dedicated to your business and success to ensure the highest level of support. Learn more at www.taxconnex.com.

