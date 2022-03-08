SVA Architects and Development Team Celebrate Full Entitlements for Affordable Homes in Santa Fe Springs, CA

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects, along with development partners The Richman Group, Inc., The Whole Child, and Habitat for Humanity, are celebrating the recently completed entitlements for their upcoming project in Santa Fe Springs, CA. Located across the street from the Amelia Mayberry Park at Lakeland Rd. and Laurel Ave., the project encompasses more than an entire city block and will offer housing for low-income and vulnerable seniors and families, as well as families and children experiencing homelessness. The project is one of numerous developments in SVA's portfolio which seeks to create diverse and thriving communities.

The Lakeland & Laurel development features three (3) distinct housing communities consisting of intergenerational affordable apartments, interim transitional housing, and for-sale townhomes. The highly economical project, which will cost the City approximately $110,000 per unit for 139 units, is anticipated to break ground in April 2022.

Intergenerational Affordable Apartment Homes

The Richman Group, based in Newport Beach, will construct three (3) buildings, totaling 102 affordable apartment homes on nearly four (4) acres at the northwest corner of Laurel and Lakeland. The first building, at four (4) stories tall, will provide homes to 50 seniors. The other two (2) buildings will be three (3) stories tall, and offer 52 family apartments. These homes will also share a 1,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness facility, laundry room, mail room, and clubroom.

Interim Transitional Housing

On the same four-acre parcel will be a three (3)-story building by non-profit organization The Whole Child. The site could provide interim housing to up to 40 homeless families at any given time. A robust supportive services center featuring consultation rooms, family room, teen area, computer lab, playground, pantry, among other amenities, will also be part of the facility.

Constanza Pachon, Chief Executive Officer of The Whole Child, states, "This project will bring a much-needed specialized facility for homeless families to the Southeastern region of LA County, where currently none exists. We are deeply grateful to The City of Santa Fe Springs and Supervisor Janice Hahn of the 4th District for their commitment to our shared vision of ending family homelessness. This project would not be en route to becoming a reality without their unwavering support, including generous construction funding."

For-Sale Townhomes

Built on approximately one (1) acre at the northeast corner of Laurel and Lakeland, Habitat for Humanity will build 18 townhomes. The homes will be sold to low-income families, and will be approximately 1,350 square feet each with three (3) bedrooms, two and one-half (2.5) bathrooms, and two (2)-car garages. The townhomes will also have their own greenbelt, perfect for kicking a soccer ball or a game of frisbee.

Ernesto M. Vasquez, FAIA, CEO of SVA Architects, says, "Anytime we can break down barriers within a neighborhood—whether that's across socioeconomic or generational divides—there is valuable enrichment that takes place within the community. It's very rewarding to be a part of the team bringing this unique community to life, while helping address the need for affordable homes in this region."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

