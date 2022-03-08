SmartSweets Announces Actress Nina Dobrev In First Round of Celebrity Investors Dobrev Is Joined By Shawn Mendes & Zoey Deutch To Skyrocket The Leader in Better-For-You Candy

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSweets , the better-for-you candy brand on a mission to kick sugar, announces today that Canadian actress, Nina Dobrev, has joined as an investor. The brand is partnering with Dobrev to bring widespread awareness to its flavorful and iconic low-sugar candy offerings that are perfect for any occasion. Additional investors in this strategic round of funding include Grammy nominated Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and manager Andrew Gertler, American actress Zoey Deutch, and PLUS Capital.

"SmartSweets lets me enjoy candy daily, without the crazy amounts of sugar traditional candy has," said Nina Dobrev. "As a fellow Canadian and female entrepreneur, I am honored to invest in SmartSweets and work with the team of incredible women behind one of my favorite products."

"We are so excited for Nina to join the SmartSweets family," said Tara Bosch, Founder of SmartSweets. "SmartSweets is proud to be a brand that is 77% women and a champion for female founders and entrepreneurs, so I couldn't think of a better representation for our brand than Nina. We are lucky to have her, Shawn, and Zoey on our team as we continue to grow and launch new products this year."

SmartSweets continues to expand its product lineup with new, delicious innovations including Cola Gummies and Lollipops, alongside fan-favorites like Peach Rings, Sour Blast Buddies, Sweet Fish, and more. Since its launch, the brand has helped consumers kick over 3.9 billion grams of sugar – and counting. SmartSweets is a leader in the low-sugar movement and is sold in over 38,000 stores across the US & Canada.

For more information on SmartSweets or its products, please find SmartSweets at a retail store near you, visit www.smartsweets.com and follow on Instagram at @ smartsweets .

About SmartSweets : Since launching in July 2016, SmartSweets' mission to innovate delicious, low-sugar candy you can feel good about has remained the same – Kick Sugar, Keep Candy™. Envisioned as "the future of candy," SmartSweets aims to be a global leader in the sugar reduction movement by tackling one of the largest and most concerning ingredients in our everyday food – sugar. SmartSweets' pinky promise to consumers is candy smartly sweetened without the use of added sugars, sugar alcohols, and artificial sweeteners. Learn more about SmartSweets and the #KickSugar movement at www.smartsweets.com or join the @SmartSweets community on social.

