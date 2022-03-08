ROLLINGREENS LAUNCHES NEW PLANT-BASED SPICY CHORIZO

BOULDER, Colo., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RollinGreens, creators of chef-designed, plant-based foods that inspire socially conscious consumers to eat with purpose, today announced the launch of their new Plant-Based Spicy Chorizo. This is the second sku adding to their line of shelf stable products. The company has seen more than triple-digit growth since they were featured on the hit TV show "Shark Tank" in 2020.

The company recently shifted its focus to their line of shelf stable Plant-Based alternatives. This launch comes off the success of their hit product, Plant-Based Ground Taco ME'EAT which launched in March of 2021 online only. In just a few short months, the product has seen explosive growth. Kroger will be launching Ground Taco and Spicy Chorizo this April. This direct meat replacement is made with a proprietary blend of just a few ingredients. One "pack" replaces one pound of beef or pork, has no soy, tastes like regular beef, 60-72 grams depending on the flavor, of clean USA made protein, and has quickly become a fan favorite and fast selling item at Thrive Market, QVC, GMA's Deals and Steals and more. Next month the company will reveal an additional sku, and four more to follow later this year.

"We pivoted our business when the time was right, and it is more than paying off. This move aligns with our mission of sustainability and feeding the world tasty, clean comfort food. Launching our new Spicy Chorizo is a big milestone for RollinGreens, and we are excited to launch more shelf stable products this year, and for many years to come," said Lindsey Cunningham, CEO and Co-Founder.

RollinGreens products are sold online and throughout the United States at Kroger, Walmart, Whole Foods, Wegmans, QVC, WW, Thrive Market and more. To learn more about RollinGreens and its products and to order our products, please visit RollinGreens.com or follow & tag us on Instagram and Facebook.

About RollinGreens

Founded in 1980 by the Cunningham family, RollinGreens was Boulder, Colorado's first organic food truck.

