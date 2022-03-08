MORE THAN PMS: ELIX RELEASES STATE OF MENSTRUAL HEALTH REPORT 2022 Chinese Medicine and Digital Women's Health Platform Tackles the Socially Taboo Topic of Periods, Encourages Utilizing Data for Change

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Menstrual cycle-related symptoms affect nearly half the population, so why is it still taboo to talk about? Aligned with the celebration of International Women's Day, Chinese medicine and digital women's health company Elix is out to shed light on menstrual and hormone health-related causes and solutions with their newly-released State of Menstrual Health Report.

Elix Logo (PRNewswire)

"My hope is that the Elix Health Assessment results shed light on the chronic hormonal challenges that still exist..."

The report analyzes data from over 90,000 completed Elix Health Assessments in 2021. The assessment is a 60-question survey that addresses individuals' cycles, current state of health and overall wellbeing to uncover the root cause of their symptoms and recommend a clinically-proven, personalized blend of herbs to support healing. The goal? To serve as the first step in addressing challenges within women's health that current institutional options do not solve.

"My hope is that the Elix Health Assessment results shed light on the chronic hormonal challenges that still exist despite the advancements made in every other area of our lives—not to mention how much research and development has gone into treating men's health issues," said Lulu Ge, CEO & Founder of Elix.

Insights from the January to December 2021 Health Assessment data include:

98% of respondents experience menstrual pain

57% of respondents have to stop work and social activities for at least one day per month due to cramping

65% turn to pain medication while 20% "do nothing" to manage their menstrual pain

Birth control isn't helping as much as systems suggest - of those who are on birth control to improve their symptoms, 95% still experience some form of cramping

Exercise is boasted as one of the best natural solutions for cycle management, yet data shows no correlation between those who exercise more frequently and less severe cycle-related symptoms

"Our current tendency is to internalize and feel shame for our menstrual symptoms because society keeps telling us, 'It's all in your head' - this leads us to feel like we have to suffer in silence and just 'suck it up,'" said Lulu Ge. "My hope is that if we can bring more awareness to how common these life-interfering hormone imbalances are, then we can start to seek new solutions that help us feel good in our bodies and empowered in our lives."

Read the State of Menstrual Health Report at elixhealing.com .

About Elix

Elix is the first digital platform to use modern technology to personalize Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) online, by combining time-tested knowledge, medicinal botanicals, and clinical research to empower self-healing and make access to scientifically-backed natural remedies more convenient and available than ever before. Built on the principle that menstrual cycles are a vital sign for our overall health, Elix formulates pure and potent liquid herbal extracts clinically proven to treat specific hormonal imbalances that are the root cause of painful symptoms. Beyond herbal treatments, Elix is committed to breaking women's health taboos and bridging the gap in healthcare knowledge through their content vertical The Wisdom.

Media Contact:

Rebellious PR

Autumn Drummond

autumn@rebelliouspr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elix