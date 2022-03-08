Moore Kuehn Encourages PAQC, CNR, CDR, and PBIP Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Provident has agreed to merge with Perfect. Under the proposed transaction, Provident shareholders will own only 20% of the combined company.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR)

Cornerstone has agreed to merge with affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Under the proposed transaction, Cornerstone shareholders will receive $24.65 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Cornerstone's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR)

Cedar has agreed to merge with Wheeler. Under the proposed transaction, Cedar shareholders will receive $29.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Cedar's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBIP)

Prudential has agreed to merge with Fulton Financial. Under the proposed transaction, Prudential shareholders will receive 0.7974 shares of Fulton per share and $3.65 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

