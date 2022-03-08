Little Creek Casino Resort Chooses VizExplorer's Slot Analysis Solutions Industry Leading solutions for slot optimization and game change analysis to be deployed at Washington casino

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VizExplorer, the leading provider of operational intelligence solutions for casinos, today announced it has signed an agreement with Little Creek Casino Resort for VizExplorer's advanced slot floor solution floorVizOps™ and its VizOnDemand Slot solutions, Slot Recommendation Engine and Slot Reports.

The VizOnDemand solutions give Little Creek automated game change recommendations that drive incremental slot revenue and an easy-to-use set of reports and dashboards that will give them detailed information on their floor performance in seconds. floorVizOps will allow Little Creek to dive deep into the data to explore additional opportunities to improve player experience, visualize changes on their floor, and measure the incremental lift of the recommended game changes.

"The ability to capture and review large sets of data is crucial in helping management make good sound slot decisions," said Steve Griffiths, COO, "Incorporating VizExplorer into that decision making process is going to elevate everyone's game."

"We are excited to partner with Little Creek Resort Casino to deliver floorVizOps and our new VizOnDemand Slot Solutions," said David Patent, CEO at VizExplorer. "With the full complement of our Slot analysis tools Little Creek will be able to generate significant value immediately as well as leverage deeper analytics for longer-term benefit."

VizExplorer will exhibit in booth #724 at the upcoming National Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention held April 19-22, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim California. Request a product demonstration during the conference at www.vizexplorer.com.

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer's solutions transform your data into clear, actionable insights and revenue generating recommendations. You can choose automation and/or deep data exploration. Viz tools have been recognized as best in class for years and help maximize ROI for gaming operations, database marketing and player development. Learn more at www.vizexplorer.com.

About Little Creek Casino Resort

Owned and operated by Squaxin Island Tribe, Little Creek Casino Resort is 15 minutes from Olympia and one hour from Seattle / Tacoma. Home to the nationally acclaimed Salish Cliffs Golf Club, beautiful Seven Inlets Spa and Skookum Creek Event Center, Little Creek offers the latest in electronic and table gaming with one of the largest and newest smoke-free casinos in the region. The 190-room resort boasts a freshly renovated hotel tower with well-appointed amenities, live entertainment, concerts, and variety of dining options.

For more information, visit www.little-creek.com

