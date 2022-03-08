THIS EARTH MONTH: "Solving for Zero" premieres Fri., April 8; The 10-Part Learning Series "Solving for Zero: The Search for Climate Innovation" premieres Fri., April 15

Leading Scientists and Innovators Join Bill Gates to Address Environmental Solutions to Reach Net Zero by 2050 in Original Documentary and Educational Series, only on Wondrium THIS EARTH MONTH: "Solving for Zero" premieres Fri., April 8; The 10-Part Learning Series "Solving for Zero: The Search for Climate Innovation" premieres Fri., April 15

CHANTILLY, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The race for technological advances that will help us reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is on! Leading up to Earth Day 2022, Wondrium—the leading streaming provider of lifelong learning content—is introducing audiences to the scientists, start-ups, and solutions at the environmental forefront of this mission in a new original documentary, produced by Wondrium and Blue Chalk Media, based on Bill Gates' best-selling book, "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster." Programming begins on Fri., April 8, and is followed by a 10-part companion educational series produced by Wondrium, "The Search for Climate Innovation," premiering Fri., April 15. See link to Documentary (picture lock) and Press Kit .

Viewers will learn about the world's largest wind-powered shipping freighter, a sustainable cement being used in the Athletes Village for the 2024 Summer Olympics, and carbon-free fusion power that could supply 20 percent of the world's energy needs. Featuring Gates and other leading experts, the documentary explores the bold ways that the energy sources we use, materials we build with, and food systems we rely on are being reimagined.

"Getting to net zero by 2050 will be hard and will require innovation across sectors, but I'm optimistic that together we can reach our goals," said Gates. "These projects from Wondrium highlight exciting solutions that I hope inspire people to think more broadly about the issue and consider what each of us can do to fight climate change."

"Solving for Zero," a 75-Min. Documentary

Premieres Fri., April 8, 2022

With commentary by Gates and other experts, follow five innovators whose organizations are fighting climate change in bold ways:

Building materials/manufacturing – Did you know that the cement industry is a top source of CO2 emissions? Conor O'Riain of Ireland -based Ecocem explains how the company's innovations are being used to dramatically reduce emissions in the cement for the world's largest infrastructure project—the expansion of the Paris Metro system—and the 2024 Summer Olympics' Athlete's Village.

Transportation - The idea of sustainable shipping is setting off waves of disruption in the traditional maritime industry. Maritime engineer and professor Jakob Kuttenkeuler invites you aboard the Oceanbird project, which is combining modern technology with wind power to cut emissions from massive cargo ships by up to 90 percent.

Power Generation - Breaking away from fossil fuels is doable, especially with recent major advances in fusion energy. Joy Dunn of Commonwealth Fusion Systems shares how an MIT spinout company is harnessing the same power that fuels the stars to usher in a new era of clean energy generation.

Agriculture – Climate change is already causing devastating droughts that threaten the crops of Africa's many subsistence farmers. Meet maize breeder Yoseph Beyene , whose organization, CIMMYT, is developing drought-resistant, flood-resistant, and pest-resistant crops that can save the lives of millions.

Carbon capture - What if there was a naturally occurring substance that could remove carbon from the air by simply being placed on a beach? Dr. Grace Andrews of Project Vesta demonstrates how olivine, a magnesium iron silicate, can do just that.

"Solving for Zero: The Search for Climate Innovation," a 10 x 30-minute lesson-based series

Premieres Fri., April 15, 2022

Curious to delve even deeper? The accompanying 10-part educational series pores over the science with the no-nonsense, course-like approach that Wondrium viewers know and love. Join Gates and other experts in a wide variety of fields as each lesson highlights the relevant details and tangible solutions we already have or that are on the way soon to reach net-zero emissions.

Lesson One: How We Got Here

Don't get lost wading through climate reports and research. Bill Gates and other experts discuss climate change simply, and explain why it is so important that we reach our goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Lesson Two: This Will Be Hard

Learn about the costs and barriers of shifting from fossil fuels to clean tech, and the five main sectors that produce greenhouse gasses.

Lesson Three: How We Plug In

Explore how generating clean, cheap, and reliable electricity will be crucial to reaching net zero emissions, and how energy storage technologies and portable nuclear reactors will be important in the future.

Lesson Four: How We Make Things

Concrete and steel are everywhere, so the way we create these materials matters. Dig in on the move to build greener infrastructure through technological innovations, such as low-carbon cement and an emission-free steel-making process.

Lesson Five: How We Grow Things

As demand for food soars, experts explain how they are re-engineering meat—one of the largest carbon-producing sectors of the agricultural industry. We also learn the link between growing things and deforestation, and how satellite technology can help.

Lesson Six: How We Transport Things

Modern life is always on the move. Find out more about powering our small vehicles with advances in battery technology, and using hydrogen to decarbonize the trucking and aircraft industries.

Lesson Seven: The Buildings We Live In

From building more efficient AC units to incubating equipment ideas in lab settings, innovators are discovering new ways to keep cool without contributing to climate change.

Lesson Eight: Adapting to a Warmer World

Climate change is already happening, so we must learn how to adapt. With lower-income and coastal cities at increased risk from rising sea levels, discover the innovations that can help as we live in a warmer world.

Lesson Nine: Why Government Policies Matter

Learn about the key role policymaking will have in reaching net zero emissions, from investing in breakthrough technologies to implementing sustainable regulations.

Lesson Ten: How We Do This Together

Solving for zero will need to be done in a just manner, from helping developing countries transition to clean technologies, to making sure dislocated workers have a place in the new economy. Also, learn what you can do as an individual to solve climate change, and how the choices we make now will impact generations to come.

"Solving For Zero" is produced by Wondrium and Blue Chalk Media and directed by Rob Finch and Julianne Sato-Parker. "Solving for Zero: The Search for Climate Innovation" is produced by Wondrium. The showrunner for both productions is Kevin Barnhill.

