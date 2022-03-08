Korbyt Reports a Breakout Year as Employers Seek to Reach and Engage Their Workforce from Anywhere

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korbyt , the leading workplace experience platform, announced today its ongoing growth driven by strong demand for its award-winning Korbyt Anywhere platform.

"This is an exciting time for Korbyt. We exceeded many of our goals the last 12 months," said Korbyt's CEO, Ankur Ahlowalia. "Our team and partners are obsessed with helping organizations reach and engage employees and enable greater collaboration and productivity regardless of their role or location. We've also expanded our technology partnerships with the best hardware companies in the world. When we combine the capabilities of our platform and their best-in-class hardware, we can meet the needs of any organization."

Korbyt reported robust growth across its customer base, people, channel partnerships, and the adoption of its platform and solutions portfolio in FY21, including:

1000% increase in new customer bookings

300% increase in net new bookings

30% increase in new customers

25% increase in employee headcount

A competitive win rate of >90%

The past 18 months have been extremely challenging for every organization and their workforce, with many companies forced to transform how they work and where they work from. Leaders at global enterprises are realizing that legacy technology solutions do not solve the current challenges facing on-site, hybrid and remote workers. Korbyt is positioned to revolutionize employee communications and help businesses move from legacy on-premises technology solutions to Korbyt's cloud-based SaaS platform.

"Over the last few years, we've migrated hundreds of customers to our new SaaS platform with many new innovative features and products," says Korbyt's CTO, George Clopp. "We began our journey as a leader in digital signage and continue to lead but have now expanded our omnichannel products so they can meet employees where they are on their desktops, mobile devices, web browsers, and email inboxes. With over 200 integrations with enterprise systems and data we can now reach anyone, anywhere with the content, information, and KPIs they need to thrive."

"Employee communications has become essential to our business," says Tim Watson, Vice President of Human Resources at Replacements, the world's largest retailer of china, crystal and silverware. "We needed a way to ensure we can reach all our employees so we can keep them safe, align them to our business priorities, and engage them with relevant content and information. Korbyt's workplace experience platform has proved to be the right solution for our company as we can now reach our employees through digital signage screens and Korbyt's mobile application that our employees love — all managed through a single platform with all the features we could ever need."

Today, the Korbyt Anywhere platform supports many different uses cases which catapulted growth through its channel partners with channel bookings now surpassing direct. "Together we have helped global enterprises solve their challenges with reaching all their employees and personalizing their digital employee experience. The result has reduced the noise in their email inboxes, offered employees a choice as to the communication channel or device they prefer to engage with, and increased engagement and productivity across the board," says Ankur Ahlowalia. "The more we can help them learn and use all the relevant features and strategic approaches, the quicker they realize the value of their investments in our platform."

About Korbyt

Korbyt Anywhere is a workplace experience platform that enables companies to reach targeted audiences and deliver relevant content, data, and information, or enable easy access to the systems and resources on any screen, anywhere. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.korbyt.com.

