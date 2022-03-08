iWave Wins Bronze Stevie in 2022 Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution was announced as a Bronze Stevie® Award recipient in the Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

iWave's number one priority is Customer Experience, continually striving to exceed expectations by being responsive to users' needs and questions. iWave continues to invest in innovation to support its clients' success.

"It's a proud moment to receive such international recognition amongst some of the most recognized and respected companies in the world," said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. "iWave puts its clients first in everything we do. Everyone in our organization works together, from product developers to client success managers, to deliver solutions that exceed our clients' needs and expectations."

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

