IT Tech Packaging, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 15, 2022

BAODING, China, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that it anticipates to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The Company also plans to file its annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on the same day.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results. Details for the conference call are as below:

Conference Topic: IT Tech Packaging Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Date of call: March 15, 2022

Time of call: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time)

Conference ID: 4898872

To attend the conference call, please register in advance of the conference using the link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4898872 to complete the online registration at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Upon registering, the conference access information including participant dial-in numbers, a Direct Event passcode and a registrant ID will be provided to you via an email.

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/57zkixzh. Please access the link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 11:00 am ET on March 15, 2022 to 8:59 am ET on March 23, 2022. To listen, please dial +1-855-452-5696 if calling from the United States, or +61-281-990-299 if calling internationally. Use the conference ID 4898872 to access the replay.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company

Email: ir@itpackaging.cn

Tel: +86 0312 8698215

Investor Relations

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Tel: +1-917-609-0333

