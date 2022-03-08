Inspire Clean Energy Announces Brad Bentley as President & CEO

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Clean Energy announces the appointment of Brad Bentley as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective today. He assumes the role from Founder and CEO Patrick Maloney, who will transition to a strategic advisory role on Inspire's board and continue to support the Inspire mission to transform the way consumers access clean energy for their homes.

For the past two years, Brad served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspire, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies US, LLC (Shell), where he has successfully led all day-to-day operations for Inspire, including the rapid expansion of its direct-to-consumer home subscription products in the U.S. Brad has over 20 years of experience in leading the successful launch and growth of digital and subscription products in the entertainment and mobile industry, including tenure at DIRECTV and Warner Media.

In his new role, Brad will serve on Inspire's board of directors and report into Glenn Wright, Vice President of Renewables and Energy Solutions. As Chief Executive Officer, Brad will maintain oversight of Inspire's growth and expansion, while assuming the responsibility of leading the company's strategic roadmap and long term vision of accelerating consumer access to clean energy.

Patrick launched Inspire in 2014 with the goal of making clean energy accessible to consumers. He developed a revolutionary new way for consumers to lower their carbon footprint and help decarbonize the energy grid by providing access to residential clean energy through a simple and seamless subscription product.

"It's been an amazing journey for the past eight years. I'm incredibly proud of our team's tireless dedication to our mission and driving the clean energy transition forward," said Patrick. "Brad has already led significant growth over the past two years since joining Inspire and applied his proven track record of scaling businesses. I'm looking forward to his continued leadership and passion in bringing clean energy to millions."

"Patrick built Inspire from an idea to the company it is today," said Glenn. "After witnessing Brad's leadership in shepherding Inspire through its most recent stage of growth, we have high confidence in his ability to build on that success and propel the Inspire mission to new heights."

"I'm honored and humbled to continue building on the Inspire mission to provide members with easy-to-access clean energy, incredible member service and an opportunity to make an impact on the planet," said Brad. "I've never been more optimistic about the future and what lies ahead for us as an organization. I wholeheartedly believe that the more consumers are empowered to take climate action, the more a clean energy future is within reach."

Today, Inspire powers homes across the eastern and midwestern U.S. with plans to rapidly expand.

Brad Bentley has over 20 years of experience in leading the successful launch and growth of digital and subscription products in the entertainment and mobile industry. During his tenure at DIRECTV, Bentley served as Senior Vice President across several core business functions, including Revenue Strategy & Planning, Sales & Marketing, and Business Analytics. Bentley was instrumental in the launch and growth of the streaming service, DIRECTV NOW. Upon AT&T's acquisition of DIRECTV, Bentley was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and led the integration of DIRECTV into AT&T. Most recently, Bentley served as the General Manager and Executive Vice President at Warner Media, where he was responsible for the development and delivery of the direct-to-consumer product, HBO Max, and its coordination across HBO, Turner, and Warner Brothers.

About Inspire Clean Energy

Inspire is a mission-driven, technology-enabled clean energy company that subscribes people to a world where energy from renewable sources is a better choice for their home and the environment. With Inspire, members receive access to clean energy and peace of mind from a predictable price for their home's electricity supply.

Founded in 2014, Inspire has made it easy for hundreds of thousands of people to join the clean energy movement and take action against climate change. Inspire is a certified B Corp and wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies US LLC, with headquarters in Santa Monica, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

