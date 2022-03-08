Inatech & cQuant.io Partner to Provide Advanced Risk Management within Techoil

DENVER, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inatech, a Glencore company, is an industry-leading provider of cloud-based energy trading and distribution software. Inatech has now entered into a strategic partnership with cQuant.io, a US-based analytics company that provides innovative and easy-to-use advanced risk analytics.

In fast-paced and complex energy markets, the ability to manage trades and to cover risks in real-time is more critical than ever. Currently, Inatech's intuitive energy trading and distribution system, Techoil, supports the needs of energy traders and fuel marketers. Now, with the integration of cQuant's powerful risk analytics capability, Techoil can offer "out of the box" risk analysis tools like Risk Reduction Value and Stress Testing.

Jean-Herve Jenn, CEO of Inatech commented, "The energy trading landscape is very dynamic and facing new market, operational and credit risks. The addition of new fuels and the partial automation of trading has vastly increased data volumes, reporting and complexity of trades. The management needs to be able to rely on accurate and real time risk reporting and the risk managers need AI-based decision support to create real value for businesses. We are confident that the integration of cQuant.io's innovative technology into Techoil will empower our clients with a seamless and complete solution. Moreover, unlike current counterparts, we offer the assurance of a one-stop solution and unrivalled customer support without the burden of expensive upgrades and product development uncertainties."

David Leevan, the CEO of cQuant.io added, "We are excited to partner with Inatech with whom we share similar principles and a vision to support the industry. Both cQuant.io and Inatech have built cloud-native, multi-tenant, SaaS solutions. cQuant offers sophisticated analytics and a large library of energy models. With this integration, we are confident that we will be able to help utilize data analytics to make the right decisions in this high-stakes, and time-sensitive environment."

About Inatech

Established in 2002, Inatech is a global pioneer in intelligent cloud-based energy trading & distribution and marine fuel management solutions. Part of Glencore, the world's largest commodity trader—we have a strong foundation for innovation, problem-solving and are deeply rooted in commodity trading. We serve the value chains across the energy and fuel markets with scalable, decision-support systems that help the traditional energy trading businesses in their transition journey from hydrocarbon to alternative fuels. Over the last 20 years, Inatech has established a legacy in the energy commodity segment with an expansive global footprint, research-driven innovation, and strong customer support.

For more information, visit www.inatech.com.

About cQuant.io

cQuant.io is an industry leader in analytic solutions for energy and commodity companies. Specializing in Total Portfolio Analysis, cQuant's cloud-native platform enables physical asset, financial contract, market simulation and risk management analytics in one place. cQuant is the leader in analytics for renewable, storage and other clean energy technologies. cQuant's customers have greater insight into their financial forecasts and the drivers of value and risk in their business.

For more information, visit www.cquant.io.

