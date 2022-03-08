HONEYWELL AND DUKE ENERGY SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS WILL HELP IMPROVE ENERGY RESILIENCY IN SELECT U.S. COMMUNITIES

Companies to leverage complementary expertise in smart city IoT technology and distributed energy to provide more reliable access to power in communities of all sizes

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) and Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions (DESS), a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), announced today an agreement to jointly develop and deliver comprehensive energy resiliency solutions to targeted markets across the United States. The strategic alliance will strengthen energy security, focusing on communities with pressing resiliency needs, and develop scaled solutions to lessen the impact of power outages and other grid disruptions related to climate change.

Extreme weather, which can cause power outages, is becoming more frequent.1 In 2020, U.S. electricity customers experienced just over eight hours of electric power interruptions, an average of nearly 20 minutes more power interruptions than in 2017 and the most since electricity reliability data collection began in 2013.2 The municipal microgrids created by Honeywell and DESS will help cities continue to provide essential services during these types of outages. Using this technology, communities will be able to properly power water distribution and wastewater treatment plants or community centers so that citizens have access to fresh water and climate-controlled facilities even in the wake of disasters.

"A smart city starts with resilient and sustainable energy resources," said Matthew Britt, general manager, Smart Cities and Communities, Honeywell Building Technologies. "Our collaboration with DESS will create energy resiliency programs that help cities and communities better prepare for unexpected events as well as help manage and measure progress of their long-term environmental, social and governance goals."

The alliance will integrate distributed energy resources owned by Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions – including solar photovoltaic (PV) and resiliency solutions – with Honeywell's battery energy storage systems and Smart Cities Software solution to manage the microgrid deployments alongside city-owned assets. The visibility provided by the Honeywell Smart City Suite will enable communities to make faster, more informed decisions to effectively serve their citizens.

"Investing in energy infrastructure is a national priority that requires strategic vision, innovative solutions, and a world-class team to implement effectively," said Robert Vary, senior vice president, Sales and Relationship Management, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. "Our alliance with Honeywell expands our reach, strengthens our capabilities, and accelerates our ability to innovate for cities nationwide."

Honeywell, leveraging its smart cities and energy solutions expertise, will lead solutions development, using its IoT platform, building technologies and system-of-systems command and control capabilities. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will own and manage the energy assets, bringing its core competency in designing and implementing distributed energy solutions for communities across the country.

The effort supports the Honeywell Energy Equity Resiliency (HEER) initiative which works to create energy equity and community resiliency through innovative solutions and alliances to address energy efficiency, improve peak load management, and decrease grid disruptions due to climate change. Using the Honeywell City Suite Software, the HEER initiative can integrate multiple software systems into a single platform for complete command and control across municipal, utility, and commercial assets and systems. The initiative is designed to serve as a blueprint for energy resiliency for communities of all sizes, including reducing energy usage and lowering energy costs for participating communities and their citizens.

The Honeywell City Suite Software, an artificial intelligence enabled IoT platform, integrates data from critical city infrastructure systems such as traffic, streetlights, environment, emergency services, public safety and security, and utilities into a single, unified view. The Honeywell City Suite is deployed in 75 cities worldwide, helping to improve more than 100 million lives, and can be scaled by communities to gauge energy consumption across city-owned facilities and utilities.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions offers customized clean energy and resilient infrastructure solutions at scale for private and public companies, government-led organizations and educational institutions nationwide.

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a leader in sustainable energy, helping large enterprises reduce power costs, lower emissions and increase resiliency. The team provides wind, solar, resilient backup power and managed energy services to over 1,000 projects across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of more than 5,100 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, a Fortune 150 company and one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. The brand includes the following subsidiaries of Duke Energy Corporation that are registered to transact business in various states and may be branded as Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions for marketing purposes: Duke Energy One, Inc.; Duke Energy Commercial Enterprises, Inc.; Duke Energy Renewables, Inc.; Duke Energy Renewables Commercial, LLC; Duke Energy Renewable Services, LLC.; Duke Energy Renewables Storage, LLC; Duke Energy Renewables Wind, LLC.; Duke Energy Renewables Solar, LLC.; and REC Solar Commercial Corporation.

