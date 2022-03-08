FIRST SURGERIES COMPLETED WITH PATIENT-SPECIFIC 3D PRINTED IMPLANTS PRODUCED AT THE LIMACORPORATE PROMADE POINT OF CARE CENTER AT HOSPITAL FOR SPECIAL SURGERY

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LimaCorporate S.p.A., leading global orthopedics manufacturer, and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), consistently ranked number one in orthopedics globally by Newsweek and nationally by U.S. News & World Report in the U.S., today announced a new milestone in their collaboration. The first patient-specific solutions designed and produced at the ProMade Point of Care Center for Complex Orthopedic Solutions at HSS (ProMade PoC) were successfully used in two complex joint reconstruction surgeries.

One case was a hip procedure performed by hip and knee surgeon Robert L. Buly, MD, at HSS in New York City, while the other was a shoulder procedure performed by orthopedic surgeon Patrick Connor, MD, at the OrthoCarolina Center in Charlotte N.C.

Luigi Ferrari, LimaCorporate CEO, stated, "The successful completion of these first two ProMade surgeries produced at the ProMade PoC Center is a source of pride for LimaCorporate. It demonstrates what can be achieved when our technology and know-how are combined with leading expert surgeons, such as Dr. Buly and Dr. Connor, and the visionary health care institution of HSS. We're all united by the same goal: to advance patient care and to restore the eMotion of Motion."

The ProMade PoC Center offers the opportunity for enhanced collaboration between the design and manufacturing engineers and the surgeons to develop patient-specific solutions before being 3D printed in the onsite facility. It reduces by weeks the time to surgery and has become a resource available not only to HSS physicians, but to providers and hospitals throughout the U.S.

"The accessibility of the ProMade PoC Center is greatly beneficial to providers to meet the needs of patients with especially unique cases," said Dr. Connor. "Such customized solutions may provide a viable opportunity to those individuals who face very limited options for reconstruction and improve the chances for success."

Dr. Buly added, "3D printing has advantages over conventional machining particularly for the ease with which very complex shapes can be made. It is important for orthopedic implants to match the anatomical requirements of the individual, and I'm thrilled to have addressed my unique case in collaboration with ProMade engineers to develop a patient-specific component and expedite what was once a time-intensive, international production process."

The center, established through a long-standing strategic relationship between HSS and LimaCorporate, is an FDA-regulated commercial facility located at the HSS main campus in New York City. The aim of this innovative, first of its kind project is to provide faster and more accessible care for U.S. patients requiring personalized and unique complex joint replacement solutions.

"We couldn't be more excited to see our vision for the ProMade PoC Center realized with these first patient-specific implants," said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO of HSS. "HSS has always been focused on advancing the field of orthopedics, and we're proud to offer solutions that benefit providers and patients across the country. This center and our ongoing partnership with LimaCorporate represent HSS' innovative spirit. By sharing our knowledge and creating new levels of access to custom 3D printing capabilities, we hope to continue to empower best-in-class patient care and accelerate the development of new complex musculoskeletal solutions."

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global orthopedic company, focused on digital innovation and tailored hardware, which advances patient centred care. Its pioneering technological solutions are developed to empower surgeons, and to improve patient outcomes from joint replacement surgery. Its primary focus is on providing reconstructive and custom-made orthopedic solutions to surgeons, enabling them to improve the quality of life of patients by restoring the joy of movement.

Headquartered in Italy, the company operates in over 20 countries around the world. LimaCorporate offers products ranging from large joint revision and primary implants, to complete extremities solutions, including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit www.limacorporate.com

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 12th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2021-2022). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a second consecutive year (2022). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 145 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

