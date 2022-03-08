Fast Company names LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the World

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI , has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Fast Company ranked LivePerson at #1 on its World's Most Innovative Companies in Artificial Intelligence list, as well as #21 on its overall World's Most Innovative Companies list, recognizing the company's world-class AI solutions for customer care and commerce across industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, and more.

"LivePerson's AI helps customer care, sales, and marketing teams deliver and automate Curiously Human™ experiences."

LivePerson was recognized for creating Curiously Human™ digital experiences — experiences where AI understands consumers' intents, connects them to brands across messaging channels, and delivers meaningful outcomes for consumers, agents, and brands. Powered by nearly one billion conversational interactions per month on the company's Conversational Cloud , the company's AI helps customer care, sales, and marketing teams deliver and automate more meaningful, natural-feeling conversations.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It honors businesses making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole, creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century.

This year also marks LivePerson's first time being recognized on Fast Company's overall World's Most Innovative Companies list, coming in as the #21 Most Innovative Company in the world. LivePerson previously earned the #3 spot in the Most Innovative AI Company category in 2020.

Major accomplishments earning LivePerson its rankings this year included:

Making Conversational AI an essential part of sales and marketing experiences, finally putting the "commerce" in conversational commerce.

Bringing Conversational AI to new industries, including providing AI-powered support for blockchain and crypto communities.

Providing a scalable, cost-effective Conversational AI solution for COVID testing — and laying the foundation to power wider healthcare application through Conversational AI.

Helping brands of all kinds deal with the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, including unpredictable volume surges, through Conversational AI-led customer care.

Making Conversational AI bots smarter while simultaneously giving nontechnical workforces tools to participate in the creation of AI and experiences to prepare them for the AI economy.

"Being named the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world is a huge validation of our hard work and execution against our vision for powering entire businesses around Conversational AI," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "I'm proud to share this incredible recognition with everyone at LivePerson as we continue to push the limits of human and computer connection."

To learn more about LivePerson and Conversational AI, visit www.liveperson.com .

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is a leading Conversational AI company creating digital experiences that are Curiously Human. Every person is unique, and our technology makes it possible for companies to treat their audiences that way at scale. Our customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, can now meet consumers where they are across social media, messaging, email, voice, and more. Nearly a billion conversational interactions are powered by our Conversational Cloud each month. Out of that comes a uniquely rich data set for AI for brands to build connections that are anything but artificial. To talk with us or our Conversational AI, please visit liveperson.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

