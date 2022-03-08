DHL Express Places New Order for Six Additional 777 Freighters

SEATTLE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express and Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced that the world-leading express service provider has placed an order for six additional 777 Freighters. The purchase takes DHL Express' order book total to 28 777 Freighters since it placed its first direct order in 2018 for today's largest and most capable twin-engine freighter.

"With the order of six new, large widebody freighter aircraft, we continue to invest in our future and further enhance the capability and reach of our global air network. The Boeing 777 Freighter is the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class and will connect DHL's global hubs in Cincinnati, Leipzig and Hong Kong as well as serving other key markets," said Geoff Kehr, senior vice president, Global Air Fleet Management, DHL Express. "We are committed to providing the highest quality and efficient services to our customers while at the same time lowering our carbon emissions by modernizing our fleet with the most efficient aircraft type available. The new aircraft will significantly contribute to our aspiration to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to under 29 million tons by 2030."

The 777 Freighter improves fuel efficiency and reduces CO 2 emissions by 17% compared to legacy airplanes. DHL Express has taken delivery of 15 777 Freighters to date.

"DHL Express' continued confidence in the 777 Freighter is testament to the airplane's outstanding capabilities in supporting global cargo demand," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "The 777 Freighter's unmatched operating efficiency is enabling DHL to meet its sustainability commitments by reducing carbon emissions and contributing to its overall goal of net zero emissions by 2050."

The 777 Freighter is Boeing's best-selling freighter of all time. Customers from around the world have ordered more than 300 777 Freighters since the program began in 2005.

About DHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. DHL's divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialised solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact

Jim Proulx

Boeing Media Relations

jim.proulx@boeing.com

+1 206 850 2102 (Seattle)

Keelan Morris

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

keelan.j.morris@boeing.com

+44 (0) 7798 828 790 (London)

View original content:

SOURCE Boeing