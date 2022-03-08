Delta and Accertify Announce a Long-Term Extension to Their Already Decade-Long Partnership Dedicated to Keeping Customers Protected from Fraud Attacks

ITASCA, Ill., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accertify, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Express, and Delta Air Lines today announced the renewal of their long-term partnership. This partnership began in 2010, and helps the Delta Air Lines Revenue Protection Unit (RPU) prevent credit card fraud, and keep Delta's customers and their Sky Miles accounts protected.



In 2010, few airlines had robust fraud prevention platforms in place. Many were in-house, manually intensive tools that were not equipped to handle emerging payment fraud threats. Delta Air Lines knew this was not scalable, and looked for a partner to help ensure their brand and their loyal customers were always protected. They joined forces with Accertify to create solutions to address these airline-specific fraud threats, such as payment fraud and loyalty scams.

"My number one focus is the safety and security of employees and customers," said Randy Harrison, Vice President of Delta Air Lines Corporate Security. "Accertify cares as much about fraud mitigation as we do at Delta. We are grateful for this partnership over the past 10 years, and are eager to continue our work together."

"Delta Air Lines is one of the most recognized brands in the world and their loyal customers trust them implicitly," said Mark Michelon, President of Accertify. "It is imperative that their customers can fly safely, knowing they're protected in the air and in their wallets. With Delta's long-standing co-brand partnership with our parent company, American Express, the Accertify and Delta alliance was a natural part of the evolution. I am proud of all we have achieved together and look forward to working with them for many more years to come."



Accertify provides machine learning fraud prevention and security solutions to eight of the 10 largest global airlines (based on revenue) and other leading brands across the world. Accertify helps organizations reduce fraud and protect their brand reputation. More information on Accertify's airlines-specific solutions can be found here.

Accertify, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of American Express, is a leading provider of fraud prevention, digital identity, device intelligence, chargeback management, and payment gateway solutions to customers spanning diverse industries worldwide. Accertify's solutions help companies grow their business by driving down the total cost of fraud, simplifying business processes, and ultimately increasing revenue. For more information, please visit www.accertify.com .

