Delizioso! Subway® Debuts New, Authentic-Style Italian Sandwiches

MILFORD, Conn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway®, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, is serving up authentic-style Italian flare to menus nationwide with new Italian sandwiches, built with flavorful ingredients like new capicola, fresh mozzarella and tangy vinaigrette. To round out the latest line up of Italian subs, star quarterback and proud Italian Jimmy Garoppolo is partnering with Subway to star in their new creative and introduce his own new Italian sub to The Vault, the brand's exclusive menu only available on the Subway app and Subway.com.

"We continue to refresh our menu to bring Subway fans flavorful new options and signature builds. Our new classic Italian subs were created by our culinary experts with Italian-style meats and toppings to bring more craveable, signature sandwiches to our fans, and Jimmy Garoppolo was the ideal person to add to our star roster and share the excitement of our new Italian collection," said Carrie Walsh, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Subway. "As we introduce more menu innovations and tasty new sandwiches, our focus continues to be on delivering a better food and guest experience kicked off last year with the Eat Fresh Refresh™."

Subway's new Italian sandwiches pack a punch with savory Italian meats, creamy cheeses, and wholesome veggie toppings. The new subs on the menu include:

Mozza Meat: This mouthwatering sandwich is piled high with new, savory capicola, black forest ham, BelGioioso ® Fresh Mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, and banana peppers on Artisan Italian Bread, all drizzled with MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette.

Supreme Meats: This meaty delight features Artisan Italian Bread topped with pepperoni, Genoa salami, capicola, black forest ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana pepper, finished with MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette.

Sandwich lovers can also sink their teeth into a third new signature Italian sandwich available now in The Vault, designed by one of the NFL's most recognizable Italians. Jimmy Garoppolo's Benissimo is piled high with pepperoni, rotisserie-style chicken, provolone, spinach, tomatoes, and Peppercorn Ranch on Italian Herbs & Cheese bread. To help launch the new sandwiches, Garoppolo stars in new Subway creative, reinforcing the Italian flavors and ingredients of Subway's newest subs.

These new sandwiches are built with flavorful Italian-inspired ingredients, bringing a taste of Italy to the menu.

The NEW Capicola: This spiced and smoked cold cut ham is an Italian staple, tastefully paired with a mix of ingredients to create a flavorful protein powerhouse.

BelGioioso ® Fresh Mozzarella : Farm-fresh, award-winning artisan and classic Italian, this mozzarella is an indulgent addition to any sub.

MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette™ : This fan-favorite topping brings a tangy and garlicky herb drizzle on bowls, wraps, and sandwiches.

Italian Herbs & Cheese Bread: A fan-favorite, this flavorful bread pairs perfectly, freshly baked and topped with aromatic herbs.

Subway's newest menu upgrades continue the brand's ongoing transformation journey to introduce new ingredients, signature sandwiches, sauces, and sweets on menus nationwide. To learn more or to take a bite of one of the newest subs, visit www.Subway.com.

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads, and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

