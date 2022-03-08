Carnegie Mellon Leadership Director Authors Actionable Guide for Women in Business

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climbing the Spiral Staircase: How Women Can Navigate Their Careers and Accelerate Success by Leanne Meyer, the Faculty Director of the Women's Executive Leadership Academy at Carnegie Mellon University, is available now. The book is published with ForbesBooks, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

In Climbing the Spiral Staircase, Leanne Meyer shares specific, actionable strategies to help women build the careers they aspire to achieve. Meyer also crafts a helpful blueprint for getting unstuck from the corporate career stagnation that can cause women to feel a lack of engagement with their work or career.

"My evidence-based strategies will eliminate pressure and offer practical tips to help readers succeed. Readers will be able to better understand their surroundings and what they need to advance through challenging professional environments," Meyer said. "In this book, I cover how to identify sticking points and address any obstacles that are preventing forward progress."

Informed by the innate intersections of career advocacy for women, Meyer's advice in Climbing the Spiral Staircase isn't abstract or academic. Instead, her work reflects real stories and real lives. Meyer advocates for the long view of success, positioning careers as marathons rather than sprints, while preparing women for the rigors and demands of each different career stage.

About Leanne Meyer

Leanne Meyer is the Faculty Director of the Women's Executive Leadership Academy at Carnegie Mellon University and the former Executive Director of the university's Accelerate Leadership Center at the Tepper School of Business.

Drawing from more than thirty years of senior-level and executive development in the United States, England, Ireland and South Africa, Meyer helps leaders navigate critical inflection points in their careers and acquire the necessary skills to move forward. Her clients include some of the most recognizable brands across the world, such as Salesforce, GlaxoSmithKline, McKesson, and Alcoa. She earned her Master's in Industrial Psychology from the University of Johannesburg.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

