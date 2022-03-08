BANFIELD FOUNDATION RELEASES 2021 IMPACT REPORT HIGHLIGHTING SUPPORT FOR 1.4 MILLION PETS AND THE PEOPLE WHO LOVE THEM <legend role="h2"><span>Report Highlights $2.6 Million in Funding and 515 Grants to Expand Access to Veterinary Care, Resources and Medical Equipment to Reach</span>Underserved<span>and Diverse Communities</span></legend>

VANCOUVER, WASH., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banfield Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the charitable arm of Banfield Pet Hospital®, today released its 2021 annual Impact Report detailing how it helped make veterinary care, disaster relief and temporary shelter possible for nearly 1.4 million pets during an unpredictable year.

The 2021 report looks at the transformational impact Foundation-supported initiatives and programs had on communities in need, including quality-of-life improvements for millions of pets across the United States and Puerto Rico. Throughout 2021, the Banfield Foundation deepened relationships with local shelter partners, universities, government agencies and nonprofit organizations to meaningfully deliver on its mission of making preventive care possible for the pets that need it most.

"Access to, and affordability of, veterinary care continues to be a significant issue for countless pets and families and is core to the mission that drives us every day," said Kim Van Syoc, executive director, Banfield Foundation. "As we reflect on another challenging year, we are struck by the generosity of our supporters and the resiliency of our partners. Together, we've enabled care and shelter for pets in the wake of disasters, provided preventive care to pets in underserved communities, and supported self-sustaining initiatives and programs across Tribal communities."

Highlights from the Foundation's 2021 Impact Report include:

A New Texas A&M University Disaster Response Vehicle

The Foundation's support of the Texas A&M University's Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) continued in 2021 with a new disaster response vehicle—the second VET vehicle funded by the Foundation. The 28-foot trailer was designed and outfitted specifically for heavy use in the evacuation phase of hurricanes and flooding, and will enable faster, safer transportation of animals to areas where they can receive veterinary care and shelter.

Access to Veterinary Care and Education for Native American Communities

In South Dakota , the Foundation launched a multi-year initiative—thanks in part to generous support from the IDEXX Foundation—to bring financially sustainable, Tribally directed preventive veterinary care and critical veterinary resources to the 20 communities within the Rosebud Lakota Sioux Tribal community. The initiative also provides education opportunities that support veterinary care on the Reservation and full scholarships for Tribal members seeking careers in veterinary medicine.

Nationwide Disaster Response and Expanded Resources Across Louisiana

Banfield Foundation Disaster Relief Grants improved preparedness among communities in Louisiana by evacuating pets from at-risk shelters days before Hurricane Ida made landfall—additional support also allowed rescue trips to Mississippi and Louisiana both during and after the storm. In total, more than 11,000 pets impacted by Ida received veterinary care, shelter or transport. The growing need for disaster response across Louisiana resulted in a new grant to Louisiana State Animal Response Team (LSART) for an Animal Disaster Response Trailer.

600 Days of Low-Cost or Free Preventive Care for Owned Pets

In 2021, the Foundation significantly increased its commitment to making preventive care possible for the pets that need it most. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico , the Foundation funded more than 600 days of low-cost or free preventive care. Through these clinics, as well as other preventive care initiatives, 90,517 pets received access to wellness checks, vaccines, flea/tick and heartworm preventives and more.

A 38-Foot Transport Vehicle and Preventive Care for Shelter Pets

At the tail-end of the year, the Foundation granted a new transport trailer and disaster response vehicle to the Humane Society of Tulsa (HST)—an organization that transports thousands of pets annually from overcrowded shelters to areas where they are more likely to be adopted. Thanks to the HST transport program, since October 2020 and through 2021, the Foundation helped more than 5,000 shelter pets receive access to preventive care and help enable safe transport into shelters with space and resources and, ultimately, into loving homes.

"The positive impact made possible by the Foundation and our partners in 2021 underscores how we continue to help pets receive access to preventive veterinary care, whether they have a home or are waiting for one," said Anthony Guerrieri, president and chairman of the board for the Banfield Foundation and senior vice president, corporate affairs at Banfield Pet Hospital. "Making preventive care possible for the pets that need it most is our passion, our focus, and our mission—and most importantly, it helps us deliver on our collective purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS."

Banfield Foundation 2021 Impact by the Numbers:

600 days of free or low-cost preventive care for pets across the United States

90,517 pets received preventive care such as wellness checks, flea and tick preventives, essential vaccines, spay and neuter and more

1,395,148 pets helped across the United States and Puerto Rico

$2,601,379 awarded in support of: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS

To read the Foundation's 2021 Impact Report—or make a donation—visit BanfieldFoundation.org.

About the Banfield Foundation®

Since 2015, Banfield Foundation has been making preventive care possible for the pets that need it most. Through grants and partnerships, we provide medical supplies and resources to nonprofit partners in need; support pets, people and communities in crisis; and enable veterinary professionals to deliver compassionate and inclusive preventive veterinary care in underserved and diverse areas across the United States and around the world. We also leverage the expertise and passion of Banfield Pet Hospital, part of Mars Veterinary Health, and its Associates to care for pets in need. At the Banfield Foundation, we are committed to living our collective purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. For more information, visit BanfieldFoundation.org.

