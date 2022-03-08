APPDETEX NAMES RICK FARNELL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

BOISE, Idaho, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdetex, a global brand protection leader and expert in online detection, assessment, and enforcement of online infringement, today announced that Rick Farnell will join as CEO to continue to scale and grow the company. Farnell joins Appdetex following a successful 25-year career in the technology industry having held executive positions for pioneers such as C-bridge Internet Solutions, Sun Microsystems, Think Big Analytics and Teradata Corporation. Most recently, Farnell served as CEO of Protegrity, an enterprise leader in the data security, encryption, and tokenization market.



"Rick is a talented technology industry veteran with a strong record of accelerating growth as a start-up founder and senior executive at global enterprises," says Faisal Shah, Chief Strategy Officer and Chairman of Appdetex. "Rick's expertise in big data and cybersecurity is perfectly suited to drive incremental value for Appdetex customers. I could not be more thrilled to have Rick join our fantastic Appdetex team, and I look forward to working closely with Rick to help scale the company."

"I am excited to join Appdetex to help the company scale and grow with its industry leading platform powered by Tracer and a world class customer success organization. It's a visionary in the brand protection market, where boardrooms globally, in every industry, are investing more and more as part of their overall cybersecurity and brand protection investments. Appdetex is also developing innovative solutions in new markets to find and remediate fraudulent brand issues for its customers in and around cloud marketplaces, gaming, mobile applications, Web3, NFTs, cryptocurrencies, digital payments and the metaverse. I look forward to a bright future ahead for our customers, employees, partners and shareholders," said Rick Farnell, CEO Appdetex.

"Rick is a fantastic leader, who brings a global network and a strong track record of success. I have known Rick for over a decade and have seen him succeed as a founder and operator, who knows how to recruit great people, develop meaningful partnerships and deliver outcomes for customers, teams and investors. We couldn't be more excited about the trajectory of the business, and with the appointment of Rick as CEO, we think Appdetex is positioned to expand its leadership in brand protection," said Nick Efstratis, Appdetex Board Director, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of EPIC Ventures.

About Appdetex

Appdetex is in the business of solving customers problems related to digital risks. With deep roots in intellectual property law, and applying technical innovation to securing brands, Appdetex is dedicated to brand protection professionals' success and is trusted by some of the world's largest brands, including consumer goods, gaming platforms, media, entertainment, and financial services companies. Disrupting highly organized, automated, and widespread systems of abuse requires technology and expertise. Appdetex has extensive experience in crafting efficient enforcement strategies at scale, from traditional takedown notices to deactivating bad actors' networks at their source. As a result, Appdetex provides comprehensive brand protection that mitigates a broad spectrum of abuse—swiftly.

