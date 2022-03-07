XO and SXSW® Partner, Taking Ideas to New Heights

Making the ultimate gathering place for entrepreneurs, game-changers, and creative thinkers easier to reach than ever before.

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private aviation provider XO, announced its partnership with South by Southwest®(SXSW®), the world-renowned conference and festival. Taking place on March 11 through Sunday, March 20 in Austin, Texas, SXSW attracts transformational thinkers, innovators, and doers who can now access XO for all their private aviation needs, including crowdfunded flights in and out of Austin.

It's only fitting that XO's transformative platform, which leverages predictive analytics and crowdfunding technology, is available to those flying to SXSW, where so many innovations have been introduced.

Joining or initiating a crowdfunded flight to conferences and other innovative gatherings around the globe can create moments of collaboration among like-minded people. Through XO's digital platform, entrepreneurs traveling to the festival can crowdfund flights from their local cities by tapping into their network of fellow founders and leaders to purchase individual seats on a private jet. This revolutionary option allows the existing supply base of private aircraft to be used more efficiently, increasing availability and reducing clients' costs.

"We are proud to be a private aviation partner of SXSW," said Lynn Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer at XO. "We are making traveling with your colleagues, your network, and other leaders you meet through our crowdfunded flights profoundly convenient and more affordable across a range of aircraft classes. Our technology-forward platform is aligned with the spirit and goals of SXSW, and we look forward to flying creators, technologists, and entrepreneurs to and from Austin this March and beyond."

The XO mobile app and website allow travelers to access guaranteed pricing across a range of aircraft and global routes, with the ability to search and book flights instantly, making private travel more accessible than ever before for leading companies and creators.

After being fully online last year, SXSW will deliver a hybrid experience with unparalleled discovery, learning, professional development, and networking with creators and leaders from around the world. The event features conference sessions, film festival screenings, music festival showcases, world-class exhibitions, competitions, awards ceremonies, and much more.

XO is committed to supporting and elevating creators to connect to drive business innovation, personal fulfillment, and the global economy.

For more information on XO and crowdfunded flights to and from Austin, please visit: https://flyxo.com/shared-charter/sxsw/

About XO

XO is part of Vista, the world's first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light flying solutions to cover all key aspects of private aviation. With experience flying to 187 countries – representing 96% of the world – the Vista group of companies completes over 70,000 flights and serves over 150,000 passengers annually. Vista group owned and managed fleet of more than 200 aircraft is suited to diverse flight duration, trip, and passenger requirements, backed by the knowledge and expertise of an international team, delivering the best end-to-end service to any private aviation customer. In addition to the group-owned and managed fleet, the safety-vetted XO Alliance Network gives customers access to 2,100+ aircraft globally, covering the full spectrum of cabin classes.

Shared flights are XO Global LLC Public Charters as defined by 14 CFR 380 and are subject to XO's Public Charter Operator Participant Agreement. XO Global LLC is not a direct air carrier and does not operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed US or foreign air carriers. All services are subject to the terms and conditions available at flyxo.com/legal/. Fla. Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.

