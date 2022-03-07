Westside Children's Therapy opening Clinic in Oswego in Spring 2022

OSWEGO, Ill., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westside Children's Therapy is opening a clinic in Oswego to service children with Autism through ABA Therapy. The clinic is set to open in March with plans to expand to a full-service clinic in the future.

It will be located at 1211 Farmington Lakes Dr, less than 5 minutes away from Meijer and a variety of dining spots.

Westside has been family-owned and operated for more than 25 years in the Chicagoland area. During that time, Westside has opened more than 20 clinics to succeed in its mission to support families that need a little extra help, while making access to care convenient.

The clinic will provide children a space to learn and grow, and have fun while doing so in Westside's bright, vibrant and kid-friendly environment.

Therapy at Westside is individualized to each child. Westside therapists go through evaluations with the child and their parents to determine a therapy plan that is right for them.

Westside also offers three therapeutic programs for children with Autism. IGNITE is a pre-school-like program for children typically aged 2-6 that will get them ready to perform in a school setting. RISE is a kindergarten-like program that is a complement, but more advanced program, to IGNITE. FOCUS is for school-aged children looking to further sharpen their social and community skills.

In the future, the clinic will offer Physical , Occupational , Speech , Feeding , Child and Family Counseling and Autism (ABA) services. The cross collaboration in Westside clinics allow kids to get multiple therapies in the same day if needed.

"We are thrilled to bring family-centered, high quality pediatric therapy services to the families of Oswego," CEO Mark Cassidy said. "We will be focused on building long-term trust with the community, supporting local families, and achieving life-changing results with kids."

Westside Children's Therapy believes that the heart and soul of what it does is driven by an obsessive pursuit to ensure that this is not "just another" therapy provider. Westside provides an environment where everyone feels part of the Westside Family. These qualities show in all the services provided by Westside. For more information visit westsidect.com/ , call (815) 469-1500, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram .

