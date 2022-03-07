Titan Development to Break Ground on Facility for Ovivo, the High-Tech Water Purification and Treatment Company in Hutto, Texas

Innovative wastewater treatment company chooses Titan's Innovation Business Park near Austin for new manufacturing plant, will bring nearly 100 jobs to the City of Hutto

HUTTO, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Development ("Titan") and the Hutto Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will celebrate the groundbreaking of a facility for Ovivo Inc., the latest high-tech manufacturer to join Titan's Innovation Business Park. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, March 8, at 1:30 p.m. at Building 4 of the business park and will showcase examples of the SiC modules that the factory will produce.

Titan Development (PRNewsfoto/Titan Development) (PRNewswire)

Ovivo, a global water and wastewater treatment company, will build and operate a 110,000 square foot manufacturing plant as part of the strategic, steady growth unfolding at Innovation Business Park, led by the Hutto EDC in partnership with Titan Development. Construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Hutto is ideally situated north of Austin, within the Austin MSA, providing convenient access to a population of more than two million residents. The burgeoning city is also near prominent rail lines and the Austin Bergstrom International Airport; the site is also easily accessed from State Highway 130 and the Interstate 35 corridor via U.S. Route 79.

Hiren Trivedi, Austin-based Senior Vice President for Ovivo, sees Hutto as ideal to serve its growing customer base in the municipal and industrial sectors across North America. Ovivo has facilities in Denmark and Canada, as well as offices in nearby Round Rock. In deciding to build its North American factory in Hutto, Ovivo considered the opportunity to work with a collaborative community that offers an excellent technical talent pool, the proximity to Texas State Technical College (TSTC), and the opportunity for future expansion in Hutto. The company plans to bring nearly 100 new jobs to Hutto; salaries for 20 or more office jobs will range from $50,000 to $150,000, plus numerous hourly technician positions.

Joe Iannacone, Austin-based Senior Vice President at Titan Development, said his company is excited about Ovivo's choice.

"We believe the partnership of Titan Development and Hutto has created a very attractive site for Ovivo and other growing companies needing to expand their operations," Iannacone said. "Titan's Business Park's great infrastructure and access to major roads, along with Hutto's experienced workforce in the Austin MSA, combine to create a compelling opportunity for fast-growing manufacturers leading the Texas industrial tech corridor boom."

The Innovation Business Park is funded by Titan's Development Real Estate Fund II, which focuses on investment in industrial and multifamily, and has been developed with strategic support from the City of Hutto since 2016. Phase 1 of the site spans over 68 acres with five completed facilities and the last site remaining under development. Following on the success of the Phase 1 at Innovation Business Park, the firm has closed on 100 additional acres of land to build up to six industrial buildings for Phase 2.

The state-of-the-art facility will produce Silicon Carbide membranes that are at the core of Ovivo's innovative SiCBLOX Modules and Systems. With more and more impaired waters requiring higher levels of treatment, the limits of conventional treatment technology are being stressed. Membrane based treatment is the future to clean water, but reliability is a key concern going forward as conventional membranes have limited operating capabilities. SiC has the widest operating window and transforms what a membrane is capable of.

"We have to stop applying the same old solution and expect a different result. It is our responsibility to treat, recover, and reuse water wisely. SiC BLOX allows us to treat water the way it deserves to be treated," said Hiren Trivedi, Senior Vice President, Municipal at Ovivo. To learn more about Ovivo's SiCBLOX technology, please visit https://sicblox.ovivowater.com/sicbloc-modules/.

About Titan Development

Titan Development is a leading Southwest full-service development and real estate investment firm with proven returns, via diversified asset classes across varied geographic markets. Titan has completed more than $2.5 billion in project cost since the firm was formed in 1999. Titan Development has a wealth of real estate development experience in many asset classes including private equity fund investment and management, and has offices in Austin, TX, and Albuquerque, NM.

Titan Development's first private equity fund Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) raised $112 million and invested in a variety of real estate asset classes. Titan Development Real Estate Fund II (TDREF II) raised $95 million and commenced in November of 2020. TDREF II focuses on industrial and multifamily development in secondary and tertiary markets. TDREF II has committed 86% of the total fund equity to twelve projects, and has identified the remaining projects which will commence construction in early 2022.

To learn more, please visit www.titan-development.com.

About Ovivo Inc.

Ovivo is a global provider of equipment, technology, and systems producing among the purest water and treating some of the most challenging wastewater in the industry. Ovivo is a powerful global brand with renowned trademarks, possessing more than 150 years of expertise and references in water treatment, supported by its proprietary products, advanced technologies, and extensive system integration know-how. Ovivo delivers conventional to highly technological water treatment solutions for the industrial and municipal markets, and leverages its large installed base of equipment around the world to offer parts and services to its customers. Ovivo is dedicated to innovation in an industry that is in constant evolution and offers water treatment solutions that are cost-effective, energy-efficient, and environmentally sustainable.

Ovivo operates an integrated global platform in 15 countries and employs more than 1,000 worldwide experts in water treatment. Ovivo is owned by German SKion Water GmbH, a global technology and solutions provider as well as plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. SKion Water is a subsidiary of German entrepreneur Susanne Klatten's investment holding SKion GmbH.

For more information, visit our website at www.ovivowater.com.

About Hutto, Texas

The City of Hutto, Texas, is a charming community in the Texas Hill Country consistently ranked as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Nearly 40,000 people now call this progressive community home. Located in the strong Austin-area jobs market, Hutto is focused on providing a strong quality of life and diversified economy for decades to come. This focus is directly supported by the Hutto Economic Development Corporation (EDC), which the state has authorized to use a set amount of local sales tax revenue to fund local facilities and amenities as well as certain business enterprises.

