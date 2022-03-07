GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2022

Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SÃO PAULO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of February 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 35.8%. Total seats increased 37.8% and the number of departures increased by 37.1%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 35.0% and the load factor was 80.3%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 31.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 30.9%. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.7%. The volume of departures increased by 34.9% and seats increased by 35.7%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 98 million, the demand (RPK) was 69 million and international load factor was 70.7%.

February/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

 Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)


Operating data *

 Feb/22

  Feb/21

% Var.

     2M22

       2M21

    % Var.

Feb/22

LTM

Feb/21

LTM

% Var.


Total GOL











Departures

13,634

9,947

37.1%

33,502

25,317

32.3%

142,325

102,686

38.6%


Seats (thousand)

2,392

1,735

37.8%

5,869

4,415

32.9%

24,973

17,818

40.2%


ASK (million)

2,838

2,089

35.8%

7,004

5,390

29.9%

28,630

21,149

35.4%


RPK (million)

2,279

1,688

35.0%

5,721

4,437

28.9%

23,428

16,822

39.3%


Load factor

80.3%

80.8%

-0.5 p.p

81.7%

82.3%

-0.6 p.p

81.8%

79.5%

2.3 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,878

1,381

36.0%

4,653

3,561

30.7%

19,902

13,859

43.6%


Domestic GOL











Departures

13,418

9,947

34.9%

32,998

25,317

30.3%

141,516

101,666

39.2%


Seats (thousand)

2,354

1,735

35.7%

5,782

4,415

31.0%

24,835

17,644

40.8%


ASK (million)

2,740

2,089

31.2%

6,775

5,390

25.7%

28,275

20,733

36.4%


RPK (million)

2,210

1,688

30.9%

5,550

4,437

25.1%

23,163

16,556

39.9%


Load factor

80.7%

80.8%

-0.1 p.p

81.9%

82.3%

-0.4 p.p

81.9%

79.9%

2.1 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

1,849

1,381

33.9%

4,587

3,561

28.8%

19,798

13,746

44.0%


International GOL











Departures

216

0

N.A.

504

0

N.A.

809

1,020

-20.7%


Seats (thousand)

37

0

N.A.

87

0

N.A.

138

174

-20.9%


ASK (million)

98

0

N.A.

229

0

N.A.

355

417

-14.9%


RPK (million)

69

0

N.A.

171

0

N.A.

265

265

-0.1%


Load factor

70.7%

0

N.A.

74.5%

0

N.A.

74.8%

63.7%

11.0 p.p


Pax on board (thousand)

28

0

N.A.

66

0

N.A.

104

113

-8.5%


On-time Departures

96.3%

97.2%

-0.9 p.p

91.9%

96.0%

-4.1 p.p

93.3%

95.5%

-2.2 p.p


Flight Completion

99.7%

98.8%

0.9 p.p

99.7%

99.0%

0.7 p.p

99.0%

97.3%

1.7 p.p


Cargo Ton (thousand)

4.9

3.2

53.1%

9.2

6.4

44.0%

44.8

33.3

34.4%


* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-february-2022-301496615.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.