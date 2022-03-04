InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Case for Mobile Devices (LAX-1346)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy way to support a phone or tablet when taking pictures or videos," said an inventor, from Santa Clarita, Calif., "so I invented the CASE POD. My design enables the height and angle of the mobile device to be easily adjusted."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved case for mobile devices. In doing so, it offers added assistance when taking photos or capturing videos. It also eliminates the need to carry a separate tripod or support mechanism and it enables the device to be used at any orientation. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

