InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Interior Camera System for Vehicles (HOF-111)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved camera system for vehicles," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the VEHICLE INTERIOR CAMERA. My design ensures that a video recording is available to identify criminals or to determine who is at fault in an accident."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to record the interior of a parked or moving vehicle. In doing so, it offers an accurate account in the event of an accident, robbery, etc. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp