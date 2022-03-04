<legend role="h2"><span>Provides the Most Comprehensive Pet Insurance Coverage and Health Advice In the U.S and Canada</span></legend>

"FETCH BY THE DODO" PET INSURANCE, FORMERLY PETPLAN, LAUNCHES <legend role="h2"><span>Provides the Most Comprehensive Pet Insurance Coverage and Health Advice In the U.S and Canada</span></legend>

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch by The Dodo , announces its official launch, following its partnership with The Dodo , the #1 most-viewed and most-engaged animal platform in the world. By combining superior coverage with the brand strength and massive community of The Dodo, the company's transition from Petplan is now complete.

Fetch by The Dodo is the first pet insurance brand dedicated to helping pets live their very best lives. (PRNewswire)

Our focus is to ensure that pets and their parents enjoy more good days together.

"Pet insurance has traditionally focused on the bad days," said Paul Guyardo, President & CEO of Fetch by The Dodo. "Our focus is to ensure that pets and their parents enjoy more good days together, as well as providing peace of mind with the best coverage in the industry."

"Fetch by The Dodo is an exciting next step in our brand's maturation and diversification," said YuJung Kim, President of The Dodo. "This partnership makes sense for many reasons but the most important is that both companies are committed to deepening the human-pet connection and bettering animals' lives."

Fetch by The Dodo is the first pet insurance brand dedicated to helping pets live their very best lives, combining the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage in the market with personalized content and the massive animal living community of The Dodo to help passionate pet parents give their pets a happier, healthier and longer life.

About Fetch by The Dodo

Fetch by The Dodo provides the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage, content and coverage for dogs and cats. [Source: Consumer's Advocate, March 2022] Its mission is to help adoring pet parents give their pets a happier, healthier and longer life. Fetch is the only pet insurance recommended by The Dodo, the #1 most-viewed and most-engaged animal brand in the world with a global audience of 100 million social followers [Source: Tubular Labs, September 2021; platform analytics, October 2021]. For more information please visit: https://www.fetchpet.com

Fetch by The Dodo policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (Fetch Insurance Agency, LLC in Michigan), d/b/a Fetch (Fetch Insurance Agency, LLC in California) and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware Corporation and AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and XL Specialty Insurance Company - Canadian Branch and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. ©2022 Fetch, Inc.

Contact: Jennifer Colter at Robin Communications

Jennifer@robincomm.com

m (609) 251-6451

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fetch by The Dodo