PATRÓN© Tequila Teams Up with Formula 1 Driver Sergio "Checo" Perez Whose Passion, Dedication and Vision Lead to Perfection at Every Turn

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN© tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila, is proud to be working with beloved Mexican racing icon Sergio "Checo" Perez. This unique collaboration celebrates two Mexican icons coming together, who believe in hard work, community and innovation – and whose steadfast passion, dedication and vision lead to simply perfect outcomes, time after time. Just as PATRÓN is the undisputed leader of the super-premium tequila category, Checo sets the standard for excellence and is the master of his craft, which can be seen by the passion that drives him to excellence and the powerful outcomes he creates—for himself, his fans and his familia, making his home country proud. Now, for the first time ever, PATRÓN and Checo are coming together in their shared commitment to perfection and bringing the traditions, modernity, and integrity of Mexico to life. Mexico is a country of innovators whose talents are rooted in tradition, and this collaboration is built on a mutual passion of being proudly Mexican.

PATRÓN tequila is proud to celebrate progressive pioneers, like Checo, whose relentless desire to blaze a trail in racing leads to bold innovation on the track. At PATRÓN, we are constantly experimenting and creating bold innovations while staying true to our handcrafted production process with a tireless dedication to perfection, just as Checo refines his craft with a respect for time-honored tradition of the sport. Like the art of PATRÓN tequila production, racing is a team effort that requires the same commitment to craftsmanship and quality from the team. Everyone plays a vital role in bringing to life the vision, the passion, and dedication that leads to simply perfect outcomes. At least 60 hands help create and passionately handcraft PATRÓN tequila through hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to masterfully combining a few all-natural ingredients through a traditional, time-honored distillation process to the individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of

each bottle, before it leaves the distillery at Hacienda PATRÓN. Upwards of 74 hands support Checo before he leaves the pit and begins to race. Checo and his familia on the track, like PATRÓN, understand the value in taking the meticulous precision and handcrafted care — no matter how long or challenging the process—to ensure perfection.

"At PATRÓN, we celebrate the progressive pioneers and bold innovators who drive powerful outcomes in their lives," said Kathy Parker, PATRÓN Global President and CMO. "Just as PATRÓN goes to extraordinary lengths to deliver perfection in every drop, we are proud to work with Checo Perez, who goes to extraordinary lengths to deliver perfection at every turn. From his incredible career as a trailblazing driver, to his work for his community in Mexico, Checo truly strives for excellence in everything he does. We are honored to welcome a fellow Mexican icon to the PATRÓN familia."

This exciting collaboration will kick off with a one-minute hero film depicting the bold roads that Checo has traveled to get to where he is today, allowing loyal fans an opportunity to connect with him in a way they haven't before with a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Checo Perez, while enjoying a glass of PATRÓN. The video showcases Checo's passion and pride for Mexico as he reflects on his craft, innovation and hard work through a metaphorical journey following him along the dusty dirt paths of Jalisco's highlands region—where PATRÓN carefully handpicks its 100 percent Weber Blue Agave—to the modern streets of his home in Guadalajara, Mexico. The video aims to bring to life Checo's passion and pride for Mexico that drives him to go to extraordinary lengths to achieve perfection, just like PATRÓN.

"No matter where in the world racing takes me, Mexico—namely Jalisco—is my home, and I am always excited to return," said Perez. "PATRÓN shares my relentless desire to innovate in my sport and pride for our country. I have much respect for the tremendous lengths the PATRÓN familia goes to achieve simply perfect tequila. I'm raising a glass of my favorite PATRÓN Silver in celebration of this exciting union and what's to come."

Starting today, fans can view the Checo and PATRÓN film, directed by creative luminary Ritesh Gupta, on the PATRÓN YouTube channel and Checo's social media channels. Stay tuned for what PATRÓN and Checo are up to at a race near you! To learn more, follow @PATRON and @schecoperez on social media or visit https://www.patrontequila.com/.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY. ©2022. PATRÓN AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

