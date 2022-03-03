Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) ("Evolent"), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Johnson and Vice President, Investor Relations Seth Frank will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference virtually on Monday, March 7 th 2022 at 9:10 a.m. ET . A live audio-only webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at Mr. Johnson and Mr. Frank will present at the 42Annual Cowen Health Care Conference virtually on2022 at. A live audio-only webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/ . An audio replay will also be available shortly after the event.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET . A live audio-only webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at Mr. Johnson and Mr. Frank will present at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum virtually onat. A live audio-only webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Evolent's website at http://ir.evolenthealth.com/ . An audio replay will also be available shortly after the event.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Our solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolenthealth.com.

Contacts:

Seth R. Frank

Vice President, Investor Relations

Evolent Health, Inc.

sfrank@evolenthealth.com

