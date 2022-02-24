Ziebart VP named Vice Chair of IFA Women's Franchise Committee

TROY, Mich., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Larisa Walega, Vice President of Marketing at Ziebart International Corporation, has been appointed Vice Chair of the International Franchise Association's Women's Franchise Committee. The new leadership role gives Walega an additional platform to inspire and mentor passionate female franchisees.

Larisa Walega, Vice President of Marketing, Ziebart International Corporation (PRNewswire)

Over the past 20 years of her career, Walega has spent more than half of that time in franchising. She started in account management roles at some of the largest advertising agencies in the Detroit Metro area before joining Ziebart in 2009. Originally hired to oversee a portion of Ziebart's franchised locations as a Local Store Advertising and Promotions Manager, Walega's marketing work on the national level moved her into the role of Senior Marketing Manager, expanding the companies through a variety of new digital initiatives. Today, she continues to lead and navigate the entire Ziebart customer journey across retail, franchise development, franchise owner and employee branding in her current role as Vice President of Marketing.

"I am so grateful to the IFA and the Women's Franchise Committee for their faith in me to lead the charge as the new Vice Chair," said Walega. "In this role, I will continue to mentor and support the innovative female voices in the franchising space. Using my personal experience, I hope to share my knowledge and encourage others to grow and succeed. To stand beside this talented group of women, who are incredibly passionate about what they do, is a dream come true."

Outside of her corporate career, Walega is a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) and recently received a certificate in Marketing Strategy from Cornell University. She previously served as a member of the Adrian College Alumni Board of Directors, President of the Direct Marketing Association of Detroit, and IFA's Marketing & Innovation Committee.

With her extensive franchising and leadership experience, Walega's will utilize her Vice Chair role with the committee continue to help enhance specialty programs and resources provided by the WFC to help women franchise leaders thrive. The group provides encouragement and support through conversation, events, and networking opportunities. Members share contacts, discuss industry opportunities and new ideas to promote female representation and participation in franchising.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart is the worldwide leader in detailing, films, and structural protection services, providing complete car care solutions. Ziebart International Corporation operates over 400 locations, with 1,200 service centers, in 36 countries. As an established automotive enthusiast brand, Ziebart has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchisor as well as a Top 200 Global Franchise. Ziebart is continuing to grow through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about owning a Ziebart franchise, please visit www.ownaziebart.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Ziebart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ziebart