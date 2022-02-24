Despite skyrocketing cyber threats, most organizations are not focused on core strategies for reducing their risk of costly breaches.

Survey: 59% of Organizations Do Not Plan to Prioritize Endpoint Vulnerability Management in 2022 Despite skyrocketing cyber threats, most organizations are not focused on core strategies for reducing their risk of costly breaches.

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution provider, today released its 2022 Endpoint Management and Security Trends Report. Based on feedback from 491 IT professionals worldwide, the study explores the extent to which organizations plan to prioritize endpoint security and management practices in order to combat the growing cyber threats facing the modern hybrid workforce.

Only 41% of organizations plan to invest in endpoint vulnerability prevention, detection, and mitigation in 2022.

The report reveals that, despite the flood of devastating breaches and software vulnerabilities in 2021, few organizations are focused on enhancing their security posture and operational resilience.

Key findings include:

Just 34% will focus on eliminating risky legacy software that they have replaced with cloud alternatives.

33% of organizations will prioritize implementing or improving Zero Trust and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

27% plan to reduce IT management spending.

25% will phase out manual approaches to endpoint management; 22% of those organizations will turn to cloud-based RMM tools

"Given the current global economic situation, it is understandable that many organizations are focused on driving business instead of improving endpoint security," said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. "However, this strategy is quite risky, given that the average cost of a data breach now exceeds $3.8M and most attacks involve endpoints. A more balanced approach is to seek out cost-effective solutions that streamline vulnerability management and other critical security tasks. To help organizations achieve this vital goal, Action1 recently announced that its modern RMM platform is available free for up to 100 endpoints."

To read the report, please visit: www.action1.com/2022-endpoint-management-and-security-trends-report/

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud RMM platform that delivers real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. It delivers security risk mitigation via policy-based patching and deployment of OS and third-party software, and includes a remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters in 2018 to give companies and MSPs worldwide a modern and secure alternative to legacy on-premises solutions that do not function in hybrid workforce environments. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.

