RRDS INC Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized RRDS INC as a recipient of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor. RRDS INC earned the GOLD AWARD. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

HIRE Vets (PRNewswire)

RRDS INC joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on several criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.

Troy Barnes, CEO of RRDS said, "To be recognized for the 2nd year in a row as a HIRE VETS Gold Medallion award winner by the U.S. Department of Labor is truly an honor and something that we stand proud of. We're thrilled in our company's unwavering commitment and accomplishments in hiring, training, developing, and mentoring Veterans in the next chapter of their careers. Our Veterans bring a well-rounded wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership to the Company. Their 'mission accomplishment' attitude inspires a spirit of vigor that resonates throughout the rest of the team."

About RRDS INC

RRDS is a results-driven, full-service, sole-source option for the United States Government and affiliated entities. RRDS offers a broad line of products and services, coupled with full-suite logistics solutions. We specialize in cradle to grave Supply Chain with an expertise in identifying bespoke solutions to meet mission requirements. Utilizing proven PMO systems, we offer an end-to-end solution for all our customers. RRDS is focused on your mission.

YOU DEPLOY | WE DELIVER (PRNewsfoto/RRDS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RRDS INC