HONEYWELL TO HOST 2022 INVESTOR CONFERENCE, ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT UPCOMING SELL-SIDE INVESTOR CONFERENCES

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced its participation at upcoming investor events in March.

Honeywell will host its 2022 investor conference at the company's Charlotte, N.C. , office on Thursday, March 3, 2022 , from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. EST .

Doug Wright , president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Building Technologies, will present at the Virtual Vertical Research Partners Energy Efficiency and Climate Solutions Day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 , from 1:15 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. EST .

Vimal Kapur , president and chief executive officer of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies, will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2022 in London, England , on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 , from 9:40 a.m. - 10:20 a.m. GMT ( 5:40 a.m. - 6:20 a.m. EDT ).

Darius Adamczyk , chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. – 8:40 a.m. EDT .

Real-time audio webcasts of the presentations and any related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor), where replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the presentations.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Media Investor Relations Nina Krauss Sean Meakim (704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200 nina.krauss@honeywell.com sean.meakim@honeywell.com

