EPIC SCIENCES AND FULGENT GENETICS COLLABORATE TO DELIVER DefineMBC™ RESULTS FOR METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PATIENTS

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Sciences, Inc. today announced it has partnered with Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to deliver DefineMBC comprehensive profiling results for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients. The partnership links Fulgent's leading CAP/CLIA certified Next Generation Sequencing services with Epic's best-in-class cell analysis platform as part of Epic's novel DefineMBC liquid biopsy test.

DefineMBC includes both cell-based and cell-free analysis from a single blood draw to provide comprehensive MBC profiling when a tissue biopsy result is not available. The test's multi-analyte methods have demonstrated impressive sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, and precision in the:

detection of circulating tumor cells (CTCs)

assessment of protein expression (HER2, ER)

determination of intra-cell copy number variation (CNV) of CTCs

plasma-based cell-free DNA analysis for identification of single nucleotide variants (SNVs), indels, fusions, CNVs, as well as

the calculation of microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB)

Fulgent Genetics offers over 19,000 unique genomic testing solutions and was one of the first clinical laboratories to offer CNV detection using NGS technology in the United States. Its clinical lab is CLIA-certified/CAP accredited, and all specimens are sequenced in its US-based laboratories in California and Texas.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Epic team on this important test for metastatic breast cancer," said Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer of Fulgent Genetics. "Our highly scalable technology platform for Next Generation Sequencing makes Fulgent extremely well suited to power Epic's clinical testing leveraging cfDNA, and for other high-volume blood-based offerings."

"Our deep collaboration with Fulgent has enabled Epic to bring this novel test to market and improve care for metastatic breast cancer patients much sooner," said Jason Christiansen, CTO of Epic Sciences. "As we realized the interest in our early-access program, and high level of anticipation for the clinical launch, it became clear that Fulgent's capability of delivering high throughput testing with high quality and accuracy is essential for our launch."

About Epic Sciences

Epic Sciences, Inc. is developing novel diagnostics to guide therapy selection and monitor disease progression, personalizing and advancing the treatment and management of prostate and breast cancer. The company's liquid biopsy platform leverages proven and proprietary CTC capabilities and adds analysis of ctDNA and immune cells to provide more complete data for more efficient analysis and clearer insights – Comprehensive Cancer Profiling. Using its full-service CAP/CLIA-accredited laboratory and research support services in San Diego, California, Epic Sciences partners with leading pharmaceutical companies and major cancer centers around the world working to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics is a technology-based genetic testing company focused on transforming patient care in oncology, infectious and rare diseases, and reproductive health. Fulgent's proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy, and competitive turnaround times. Fulgent performs NGS/ full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs.

