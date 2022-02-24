Arcfield Appoints Robert Gallegos as Chief Operating Officer and Chris McCall as Chief Administration Officer

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield announced today that Robert Gallegos and Chris McCall have joined the company as chief operating officer (COO) and chief administration officer (CAO), respectively. As members of the company's executive leadership team, both Gallegos and McCall will report directly to Kevin Kelly, chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman of Arcfield. Arcfield is a leading provider of innovative solutions in systems engineering and integration, C5ISR and digital transformation for air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of our nation's most critical intelligence and defense missions.

Chris McCall, Chief Administration Officer, Arcfield (PRNewswire)

Gallegos and McCall were previously members of the LGS Innovations leadership team, who together with Kelly, led the company through its spin-off from Lucent Technologies and eventual acquisition by CACI International (CACI).

As COO, Gallegos will oversee the day-to-day performance and management of Arcfield's business sectors and will ensure the teams have the people, resources and tools necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations and mission needs. Gallegos' prior roles include executive vice president of LGS Labs at CACI, COO at LGS Innovations, and leadership roles at three high-tech start-up organizations.

As CAO, McCall will help plan, define and execute the corporate strategy for Arcfield with responsibility spanning three areas: business operations, investment management and strategic growth. Specifically, he will oversee the operations of corporate support functions, and lead proposal operations and corporate development. Prior to joining Arcfield, McCall served as the chief of staff for the national security and innovative solutions sector at CACI. Before that, he spent 11 years at LGS innovations serving in various roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as vice president of operations.

"I am pleased that Robert and Chris have joined the leadership team at Arcfield," said Kelly. "Their dedication to mission, innovation-first mindset, and proven experience and success serving intelligence and defense customers will be invaluable to Arcfield as we further establish our place in the market. I look forward to building on our already strong and established working relationship at Arcfield."

About Arcfield

Arcfield is a leading provider of full lifecycle, mission-focused systems engineering and integration capabilities to the U.S. government and its allies. The company has more than 60 years of proven experience providing advanced engineering and analysis, IT and C5ISR capabilities to support our nation's most critical national security missions. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA and with 16 offices around the world, Arcfield employs approximately 1,200 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals who put our customers' missions first, helping them solve their most complex challenges through innovations in modeling, simulation and analysis, digital transformation and C5ISR. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

Robert Gallegos, Chief Operating Officer, Arcfield (PRNewswire)

Arcfield provides innovative solutions in systems engineering and integration, C5ISR and digital transformation for air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of our nation’s most critical missions. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arcfield