Antidote Health Launches Integrated Hypertension Care Services to Their Product Offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading telehealth provider making quality healthcare accessible to all Americans, Antidote Health has announced a new core offering to their suite of services that will focus on integrated hypertension care. Primary care teams specializing in hypertension will facilitate one-on-one video medical sessions to help patients better manage their high blood pressure, improve their quality of life and reduce their risk of future complications.

Beginning in February, Hypertension Care Services will be available to new and existing users who are concerned about their blood pressure or who have already been diagnosed. Antidote Health's physicians within the service will not only be able to renew existing medications or prescribe new ones, but also provide any necessary lab referrals and other treatment recommendations for patients. Under some of Antidote Health's subscription plans, the cost of certain hypertension medication may be included.

Advocating for frequent follow-ups, Hypertension Care Services aims to strengthen patient compliance by distributing regular surveys and requesting updates about their hypertension-fighting activities. Physicians are constantly kept informed of their responses, allowing for immediate medication or treatment adjustment, unlike traditional hypertension care where medication is only adjusted during the three-to-six-month follow-up appointment.

"Almost 50% of adult Americans cope with some degree of hypertension, which, if left unmanaged, can lead to stroke, heart attack, and other major health problems," said Dr. David Zlotnick, Chief Medical Officer at Antidote Health. "As with most diseases, early detection and intervention is crucial, so the personal focus – wrapped with convenience – is critical to saving lives."

Antidote Health's telemedicine services directly address the needs of patients who may need supplementary healthcare and want a high-quality solution from the comfort of home; uninsured patients; or people who may be geographically distant from quality care. With Antidote Health, services are priced to be lower than many insurance copayments and deductibles.

About Antidote Health

Antidote Health, a leading telehealth company, believes healthcare is a fundamental human right; our services democratize access, delivering care for the whole family for a single price. We work with businesses of any size, non-profits, and individuals to ensure that everyone can have affordable, high-quality acute, primary, and chronic care services, 24/7/365. Antidote Health is available to more than 60 percent of the U.S. population. For more information and to see what our users think, visit: www.antidotehealth.ai

