GNC Launches Exclusive Sway™ Fitness Pre-Workout and SHEESHH Energy Sticks Nationally Available at GNC stores and GNC.com, company deepens product portfolio with Sway™

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-workouts aren't just for bodybuilders. The benefits of protein and energy go far beyond bulking up, building muscle, and maximizing workouts. Combining the scientific expertise of Dr. Jim Stoppani, business acumen of JYM Supplements' Mike McErlane, and global influence of Sway™ House creators Noah Beck, Blake Gray, Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, and Josh Richards, Sway™ Fitness has created a product line not only for enhancing "gym gains" but also for living an active lifestyle.

The Sway™ Fitness line hit shelves exclusively at GNC this month. Offered both at GNC stores and online at GNC.com, Sway™ Fitness Pre-Workout and Sway™ SHEESHH Energy Sticks are available in five innovative flavors.

"GNC is excited to help launch Sway™ products into the fitness routines of consumers across the country," said Kevin Maloberti, Vice President of Merchandising, GNC. "With these products we've officially launched our partnership while also leaning into the larger trend of fun flavors for on-the-go products to enhance adoption."

Sway™ Fitness Pre-Workout is now available in three new flavors including Adios Mofo, Cherry Bomb, and Sex On A Peach. Similarly, the Sway™ SHEESHH Energy Sticks are rolling out in two flavors: Grape and Sour Gummy.

"Our Fitness Pre-Workout and SHEESHH Energy Sticks embody the #SwayWay. Our customers want a healthy physique, live an active lifestyle and have fun doing it," said McErlane. "We help them achieve balance by offering products that are delicious and they work. We're excited to partner with GNC to build the Sway™ Fitness brand and get our products into more gyms."

Sway™ Fitness launched in 2021.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

