TTEC Named by Forbes as One of America's Best Large Employers of 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2022.

"Once again being named by Forbes as one of the top employers in America is an honor and a testament to the exceptional employee experience TTEC strives to deliver," said Ken Tuchman, Chairman and CEO, TTEC. "In today's complex work environment, workforce expectations evolve rapidly, which requires a commitment to deliver a world-class employee experience built on a strong, enviable culture and adaptive management principles. I am proud that TTEC remains a leader in creating the workforce of the future, and of our extraordinary colleagues who deliver a happy customer experience for our clients every day."

TTEC's selection to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2022 follows the same accolade in 2021, as well as recognition on Forbes' lists for Best Employers for Veterans, Best Employers for Women, Best Employers for New Grads, Best Employers for Diversity, and one of the world's Top Female-Friendly companies in 2021.

TTEC's focus on the employee experience (EX) is further supported by its digitally enabled virtual work environment. Empowered by the company's Humanify @home platform, employees are rapidly onboarded with industry-leading training and tools to help them to deliver exceptional CX, while building a community of associates around the world.

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded; 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

The America's Best Employers 2022 award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced earlier this month and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

TTEC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,300 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at www.ttec.com.

