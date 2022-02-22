Novo Nordisk Chooses Vonage Contact Center to Enhance Customer Experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, has chosen Vonage Contact Center, integrated with Salesforce, to enhance how it supports its patients, healthcare professionals (HCPs) and other external parties in its international operations (IO) business.

Novo Nordisk chose the Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce (VCC) solution for its deep Salesforce integration, global capabilities, analytics, and secure, reliable customer interactions. Vonage's award-winning contact center solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into Salesforce, enhancing internal processes and increasing efficiency.

"As part of our purpose to drive change, we constantly strive to provide access to care for people living with chronic diseases around the world. Our approach is to provide a service that goes beyond our medicines. To do this we are investing in tools and services to empower our colleagues to continually enhance our customer experience for the patients and HCPs we serve, as well as our partners," said Kasia Kacperska, SVP, Commercial Affairs & Strategy, International Operations, Novo Nordisk. "We needed a communications solution that would enable us to connect with the patients that need our medicines – securely and reliably. With Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce, we are delivering on our ambition to empower our colleagues to perform better, connect easier and provide a next-generation customer experience that ensures patients can get access to the medicine they need. We want to deliver the best service and care around our medicines, and Vonage helps us do that."

"We are honored that Novo Nordisk has chosen Vonage to enhance its customer service experience from anywhere," said Paul Turner, Vice President, Strategic Accounts for Vonage. "With our Salesforce integration, Vonage will provide the Novo Nordisk team with access to key client data and insights, while enabling next-generation communications that are more flexible, intelligent and personal, across any channel to address the specific healthcare needs of patients. We look forward to helping Novo Nordisk drive the change its patients, HCPs and partners need."

With Salesforce integration at the heart of Vonage's contact center solution, agents have the ability to access all of the tools a cloud-based contact center solution provides, all within the same environment. This includes the ability to route calls to appropriate agents to address immediate customer needs, connect with customers around the world, and customize dashboards with real-time performance data and analytics.

