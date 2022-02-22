Georgia State University College of Law, Alterity ADR Announce Strategic Partnership

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia State University College of Law and Alterity ADR are proud to announce the formation of a joint venture arrangement set forth in their Memorandum of Understanding dated February 3, 2022. The purpose of the MOU is to further the education, study, practice and improvement of alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Alterity CEO, Marcie Dickson, stated: "We are excited by our cooperative venture to help further the development of great ADR which can become a preferred means of dispute minimization while also developing the study and development of a pipeline of future practitioners. We look forward to our shared development of these worthy ideas."

"ADR is an important part of legal education, and this partnership will expose our law students to another powerful tool to resolve legal matters. The College of Law focuses heavily on experiential learning and having Alterity ADR events and services in-house will provide accessibility and an invaluable experience for the Georgia State Law community," said LaVonda Reed, dean of Georgia State University College of Law.

The joint program will consist of opportunities for Georgia State Law students to learn from Alterity's expert panel of former judges, experienced lawyers and teachers of ADR, actual mediations and arbitrations, planned convocations with international mediators and arbitrators hosted at the Atlanta Center for International Arbitration and Mediation located inside of the Georgia State Law building.

About Georgia State Law

Located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, Georgia State University College of Law was founded on the idea that a legal education should be accessible and affordable. The college offers part-time and full-time programs, numerous specialties, and an expansive experiential learning curriculum designed to prepare students for practice. The college's renowned faculty prove that lawyers are problem solvers, tackling society's most pertinent legal questions. They challenge law students to do the same, through their teaching and scholarship.

About Alterity Resolution Services (Alterity ADR) www.alterityadr.com

Alterity ADR is a leading alternative dispute resolution provider with a national panel of experienced and diverse mediators, arbitrators, and conflict resolution specialists. Alterity ADR offers a full range of dispute resolution services and innovative programs. The Atlanta-based firm also has neutrals located in Boston, Charleston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Pensacola, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

