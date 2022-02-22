Construction, Manufacturing Activity to Drive Increases in US Mining & Quarrying Volumes Declining reserves, competition from recycled and imported products to hamper stronger growth

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total US mining and quarrying activity, as measured in volumes of nonfuel ore, aggregates, and waste handled, is forecast to grow less than 1.0% annually through 2025, according to Mining & Quarrying: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. As mining activity reflects demand for raw materials in construction and manufacturing markets, advances will be driven by rising construction expenditures and manufacturing output. Faster growth will be restrained by declining reserves and recovery rates. A lack of large, untapped reserves and high development costs will also temper gains in many segments.

Crude aggregates and waste handled in the extraction of industrial minerals is projected to rise 0.7% yearly to 2025. Growth in construction activity will drive demand for cement, gravel, gypsum products, sand, stone, and other mineral-based building materials. Increasing competition from recycled asphalt and cement and imports of phosphate rock will restrain faster growth in mining activity to some extent.

Metal ore and waste handled is projected to see average annual gains of 0.7% through 2025. Gains will be fueled by rising domestic production of fabricated metal products, supported by US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, sustaining activity in US mines. However, projected price drops for most metals will cause producers to curtail activity to some extent, especially in low-yield orebodies, preventing larger gains.

These and other key insights are featured in Mining & Quarrying: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US mining and quarrying materials handled in metric tons. Total material handled is segmented by targeted resource in terms of:

mineral ores and waste

metal ores and waste

To illustrate historical trends, total materials handled, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Material handled refers to the excavated volumes of metal ores, industrial minerals, and waste. Mining and quarrying for fuel sources (e.g., coal) are excluded from the scope of this report, as are oil and gas extraction. Re-exports of mined materials and waste are excluded from the scope of this report.

