InventHelp Inventor Develops E Z TABLE - SMART-TOPS - An Easier Way to Work Sitting and Standing (NEJ-105)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient and comfortable approach to office work by way of lessening the excruciating pain of being confined to one particular sitting position while working either in an office or from home or anywhere, so I invented the E Z TABLE - SMART-TOPS. My design eliminates slouching which could cause back, waist, and neck pain which could result in reduced productivity, hospitalizations, and sick days off work."

This product enables you to have complete control of your work environment. In doing so, it allows you to raise your work surface to the desired convenient and comfortable level while working. As a result, it prevents lost time and it could improve posture and productivity. The invention features a therapeutic design to gradually ease pain for those who experience back and waist pain while working. It is also durable and versatile and can be easily adapted for office and household use. Additionally, it is producible in various designs.

