AANP Applauds Congress for Passing Bill That Provides Support for Health Care Workers Suffering From Burnout

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) applauds the final congressional passage of the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act to prevent burnout, suicide and mental and behavioral health issues in health care workers. The bill now heads to the president's desk to be signed into law.

"This historic pandemic has taken a heavy emotional toll on nurse practitioners [NPs] and other health care workers across our nation," said April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of AANP. "The importance of passing this bill can't be overstated. By providing much-needed mental health services and support to NPs, registered nurses, physicians and other health care providers, we are offering a lifeline to those who often put their patients before themselves. Taking care of health care providers' mental health positively impacts their ability to serve others and will help prevent suicide among so many who are feeling extreme burnout."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org .

