TorQuest Partners Forms Continuation Vehicle to Support Continued Growth of Can Art

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TorQuest Partners ("TorQuest") announced today the closing of a continuation fund vehicle in connection with the acquisition of Can Art Aluminum Extrusion ("Can Art"), a leading North American provider of complex aluminum extrusions for transportation, electrification, building and construction and other diverse end markets.

The TorQuest-managed continuation vehicle acquired a controlling interest in Ontario-based Can Art from TorQuest Partners Fund IV ("Torquest IV") and other shareholders. The transaction was led by accounts managed by Hamilton Lane and included a consortium of institutional investors, including Torquest IV limited partners. Credit Suisse assisted with the private offering.

Since investing in Can Art in 2016, TorQuest has worked alongside management to successfully execute a multi-year strategy focused on growing strategic relationships with key customers and suppliers and expanding the company's manufacturing capacity and broadening its capabilities.

The current management team, led by President and CEO Anthony Caputo, who have been instrumental in Can Art's transformation, will be unchanged and continue to be significant shareholders in the company.

"This transaction allows for a win-win situation, providing our existing investors with an opportunity to monetize the value we have created over the past five years, while offering new and existing investors a chance to participate in the next stage of Can Art's growth," said TorQuest Partner Daniel Sonshine. "Can Art has a best-in-class leadership team, a clearly defined strategic plan, and is incredibly well positioned to capitalize on dynamic industry tailwinds, particularly in electric vehicles. We are looking forward to being a value-added partner in the next chapter of growth."

Mr. Caputo added, "The management team is excited to launch Can Art 2.0, which will see us continue to grow, provide increased value to our customers and ongoing opportunities for our employees and suppliers."

"TorQuest has been an amazing partner to Can Art and has been critical to the successful execution of our multi-year growth strategy," said Mr. Caputo. "They provided all of the tools and resources we needed in order to strengthen our position as a market leader, expand our capacity and key capabilities and materially enhance Can Art's business infrastructure."

Davis Polk & Wardwell and Torys served as legal counsel to TorQuest on the formation of the continuation vehicle.

About Can Art Aluminum Extrusions

Established in 1988, Can Art Aluminum Extrusion Canada Inc. is a leading manufacturer of aluminum extrusions, as well as related services such as anodizing and fabrication. Can Art's aluminum extrusions are inputs into products used in various automotive, building and construction, and consumer durable applications, among others. Can Art has more than 600 employees spread across its three production facilities located in Southern Ontario. For more information, please visit www.canart.com.

About TorQuest Partners

Founded in 2002, TorQuest Partners is a Canadian-based manager of private equity funds. With more than C$3 billion of equity capital under management, TorQuest is currently investing from TorQuest Partners Fund V, a C$1.375 billion fund that closed in March 2020. TorQuest invests in middle market companies and works in close partnership with management to build value. To learn more about TorQuest, please visit www. torquest.com.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 500 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $851.0 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $98.1 billion in discretionary assets and $752.9 billion in advisory assets, as of September 30, 2021. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com

