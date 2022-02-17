Criteo Hires Media Industry Heavyweight Brian Gleason for Top Growth Role

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that offers the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, announced today that it has hired Brian Gleason to lead its global commercial organization, effective April 1. Gleason comes to Criteo from media investment agency GroupM, a WPP subsidiary, where he serves as Global Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing a high-growth multi-billion-dollar portfolio of dynamic businesses.

Brian Gleason (PRNewswire)

As Chief Revenue Officer at Criteo, he will lead a global team of over 1,500 associates focused on helping clients drive outcomes on the open internet through Criteo's Commerce Media Platform solutions and fortifying Criteo's leadership in Commerce Media.

"Brian joins Criteo at such a pivotal moment. He'll lead a transformed business that is leaning into a significant and growing opportunity that exists for media owners and brands on the open internet," said Megan Clarken, CEO, Criteo. "Brian's unmatched success helping clients win in Commerce Media coupled with his values that closely align to Criteo's make him ideal for this role."

"Criteo has grabbed the attention of the market by carving out a unique and compelling position within our industry. I'm excited to help our clients and our company realize the full potential of the Commerce Media opportunity we're all staring at across the open internet," said Gleason.

Prior to his current role at GroupM, Gleason served as CEO of Xaxis, one of the world's largest programmatic audience platforms, and in roles at various advertising and technology companies that enjoyed significant growth under his leadership.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners around the globe to activate the world's largest set of commerce data to drive better commerce outcomes. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo brings richer experiences to every consumer while supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

CONTACT: Maribel Henriquez, m.henriquez@criteo.com

Criteo (PRNewsfoto/Criteo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Criteo