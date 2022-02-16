TCL FFalcon chooses allrites to lead its expansion in the content marketplace

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today allrites announces a multi-year, global partnership with TCL FFalcon, to supply both advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels as support for TCL's fast growing advertising connected TV business. allrites will provide global content selected from its marketplace, now including over 80,000 hours of content in over 30 languages.

As analysts predict 2022 to be a "decisive year" in the Smart TV market, TCL FFalcon is getting ahead of the competition early by partnering with content marketplace allrites, the company behind the innovative content-as-a-service platform ritestream. Since its establishment in 1981, TCL has remained at the forefront of technology innovation; it is now a leading provider of smart products and internet services in China, with a full line of consumer electronics on the market. Today, as users become tired of traditional streaming methods' ever-increasing prices and rigid content libraries, it is clear that soon a new age of connected television will begin. And by partnering with ritestream, with its vast content offering, TCL Smart TV will cement its position as a key player in the connected television revolution.

ritestream is an innovation in content buying and selling, which allows streaming platforms access to thousands of hours of content, with the flexibility to change the content mix as needed. ritestream's vision is to empower creators and streaming platforms from ideation to global distribution and licensing, using a decentralized NFT market for film and television to drive efficiency and cost savings for broadcasters, and enable access to personalized content choice for viewers.

"We are looking forward to a productive partnership with allrites, improving the experiences of our users all over the world with ritestream's vast content bank," said Matt Ding, Global Partnership Manager at TCL FFalcon. "It is this kind of collaboration which brings the world of connected television not only into the present, but the future. Our users will now benefit from over 80,000 new hours of content, as our connected television offering continues to expand."

The new partnership with TCL FFalcon marks the beginning of a revolution in connected television for Riaz Mehta, CEO and co-Founder at allrites. "What ritestream really represents is a true overhaul of the way we approach content distribution," he says. "It is time that the entertainment industry saw the democratization of the content that keeps it running, and leaders in the television industry, like TCL FFalcon, understand that. We very much look forward to taking on the entertainment business head on, working with TCL FFalcon to enable a more elevated connected experience than ever before. A revolution in television is coming, and forward-thinking businesses will join in."

About allrites

ritestream, a product of allrites , is the platform for content as a service, and the creation and monetization of film and TV NFTs. As a curated filmverse in Web3, it acts as a launchpad for film and TV content. The ritestream ecosystem encompasses an existing content marketplace for global film, TV, and live sports rights that provides streaming platforms flexible access to thousands of hours of content at a low monthly subscription fee. The ritestream launchpad provides creators with a revolutionary platform to fund, monetize and distribute content leveraging the technology of NFTs. The ritestream app provides a distribution mechanism for consumers to watch and interact with content, in addition to supporting their favorite celebrities and actors by purchasing limited edition NFTs. The entire ecosystem is fuelled by RITE coin, a native token used to invest in independent film projects, purchase NFTs and watch content. Consumers can earn RITE coins by rating content on the ritestream app.

About TCL FFalcon

TCL FFalcon is a joint venture between TCL Electronics, Tencent, and Southern TV New Media. TCL FFalcon is responsible for the system development and global operation of TCL Smart Screens, providing premium content services such as video, applications, games, music, apps, and TV shopping experiences. TCL FFalcon has now developed into the world's leading internet and AIxIoT service platform bringing great user experience in 160+ countries across six continents.

